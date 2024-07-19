Share
Commentary

Fact Check: Did the Trump Team Misspell Corey Comperatore's Name on Firefighter Jacket?

 By Michael Austin  July 19, 2024 at 5:35am
Share

Online leftists tried to create a “gotcha” moment for former President Donald Trump during his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night, but it didn’t work.

During his speech, the GOP presidential nominee spoke for the first time about the assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

For much of the speech, Trump spoke of the man who was killed in the shooting, retired firefighter Corey Comperatore from Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania.

On stage with him was a memorial to Comperatore with a fire helmet and jacket.

Trending:
Wife of Trump-Russia Hoax Peddler Indicted in US Court, Accused of Being a Foreign Agent

Where the leftists thought they had caught Trump and his fellow Republicans was on the spelling of Comperatore’s name — the firefighter’s jacket onstage appeared to spell his name “Compertore.”

Many leaped to their keyboards to point this out on social media.

“The RNC spelled Comperatore’s name incorrectly in what was supposed to be a respectful memorial of a hero,” one commenter wrote.

“A prime example of how completely idiotic these people are…they spelled his name wrong,” another posted.

“THEY SPELLED COREY COMPERATORE’s LAST NAME WRONG AT THE RNC lol,” another wrote.

Related:
Whoopi Goldberg Goes After Trump's Granddaughter, Loses It Over Heartfelt Speech About 45 - 'Don't Fall for It!'

As it turns out, however, those criticisms appear to be misplaced.

Yazmin Rodriguez, a reporter for WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh, shared a photograph of Comperatore’s gear displayed by the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department the day after his death.

The name on that jacket is spelled the same as the one on stage with Trump.

Did you like Trump displaying the firefighter's jacket on stage?

Therefore, it appears all but certain that the fire jacket on stage was the real deal.

Perhaps those online commenters should have done a little more research before using this to mock Trump and the GOP.

All they did was make themselves look like heartless fools attacking the survivor of a shooting over how he chose to honor a fellow victim who did not survive.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Fact Check: Did the Trump Team Misspell Corey Comperatore's Name on Firefighter Jacket?
Videos: Droves of NeverTrumpers Become Trump Supporters After Seeing Assassination Attempt
Docs Expose How DEI Destroyed the Secret Service Leading Up to Trump Shooting
Breaking: Sickness Hits Biden Amid Calls for Him to Drop Out, Quickly Cancels Election Event
Just In: Shooter Wasn't the Only One After Trump as 'New Potential Threat' Reportedly Had Plans
See more...

Conversation