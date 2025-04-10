Fact Check: Is the Viral Medical Examiner's Report on Austin Metcalf's Death Real?

A viral medical examiner’s report on Austin Metcalf, the Texas high school football player whose case has become a flashpoint for online debate, claimed that he actually died of a drug overdose, not a stabbing. But is it accurate?

First, the facts: On April 2, during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Metcalf was killed after an altercation with a student from a rival school.

Karmelo Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, told authorities he was “protecting myself” when he stabbed Metcalf, who was a Frisco Memorial High School student, according to ABC News.

He’s been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

After the incident made national news — along with inflaming racial tensions, since Metcalf was white and Anthony is black — an image reportedly containing a cause of death report for Metcalf began circulating online.

In the report, it says that the cause of death was “Drug overdose(primary) [and] blood loss via stab wounds (secondary).”

The report claimed that MDMA — better known as “ecstasy” or “Molly” — “was found in blood of deceased at toxic amounts.”

Almost instantaneously, this spread as evidence that Anthony was being set up:

So the y boy #AustinMetcalf died primarily from a meth overdose🤔 https://t.co/gbVA8dGHJp pic.twitter.com/F25osVYEtd — Jo Joe (@CallTyroneASAP) April 4, 2025

#AustinMetcalf was an drug addict he died from doing drugs https://t.co/FlKPY9pbOt pic.twitter.com/Dk5OMzwaKB — JoseyWales aka conscious outlaw (@JoseyWales1870) April 4, 2025

Adding to the confusion, another account claiming to be from Frisco Police Chief Dan Shilson claimed that the death was from a “mutual combat altercation” that began when Metcalf “sucker punched” Anthony, according to KPRC-TV.

Metcalf also “smashed [Anthony’s] phone onto one of the bleachers,” the report stated.

Both of these claims, however, are false.

As for the coroner’s report: “The Frisco Police Department is aware of an image circulating on social media purporting to be a report from the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, the report has NOT been released. Therefore, any information currently found online is FALSE,” the police department said via its X account on April 4.

“Only official releases from verified accounts should be trusted. Do not contribute to the misinformation by spreading unconfirmed information.”

Meanwhile, as the Austin American-Statesman reported on Monday, Chief Shilson warned whoever was responsible for the social media accounts bearing his name that impersonating an officer “is a criminal offense and a 3rd degree felony which will be investigated.”

The Frisco Police Department is aware of an image circulating on social media purporting to be a report from the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, the report has NOT been released. Therefore, any information currently found online is FALSE. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/NMtPQGnQlj — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) April 5, 2025

“I ask everyone to be cautious of the inaccurate information that is circulating related to this incident, and to only trust information that comes from official releases and verified sources,” he said.

A message from Frisco Police Chief David Shilsonhttps://t.co/z4VXn0dZdI pic.twitter.com/PvxL7q7Sla — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) April 5, 2025

“Beware of those taking to social media to deliberately spread misinformation, hate, fear, and division,” he added.

It’s worth noting that these are hardly the only fake pieces of information regarding the Metcalf case; according to the New York Post, even Anthony’s family said that a GoFundMe, which purported to be raising funds for his defense, was a fraud.

‼️JUST IN: Austin Metcalf’s father says he feels bad for Karmelo and disagrees with the RACISTS trying to make this a race issue! THIS IS A GREAT FATHER. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LHrX5kL5AL — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) April 4, 2025

The actual arrest report said that Anthony was asked by Metcalf to move from underneath Memorial High School’s pop-up tent during a rain-delay. Per a witness, Anthony then reportedly reached inside a bag and said, “touch me and see what happens.”

Just a few seconds later, Metcalf had “grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest.”

No sucker punch, no MDMA, and no sick conspiracy theories. All of these “facts” rate as false.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.