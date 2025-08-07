Fact Check: Will Taxpayers Be Paying $200 Million for Trump's New White House Ballroom?

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and others have falsely implied or outright claimed that the $200 million it will cost to build a ballroom at the White House is being paid for by taxpayers.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week that President Donald Trump and private donors will be paying for the entire cost, and Trump said Friday that he may be picking up the entire bill.

In a video posted to social media following the July 31 White House announcement of the ballroom project, Schumer said, “You know it keeps gettin’ worse. Today, Donald Trump and the White House announced they’re going to spend $200 effin’ million dollars to build a large, fancy White House ballroom.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.