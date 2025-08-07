Share
Fact Check
Premium
President Donald Trump speaks to the media Sunday at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Premium
President Donald Trump speaks to the media Sunday at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Will Taxpayers Be Paying $200 Million for Trump's New White House Ballroom?

 By Randy DeSoto  August 7, 2025 at 5:30am
Share

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and others have falsely implied or outright claimed that the $200 million it will cost to build a ballroom at the White House is being paid for by taxpayers.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week that President Donald Trump and private donors will be paying for the entire cost, and Trump said Friday that he may be picking up the entire bill.

In a video posted to social media following the July 31 White House announcement of the ballroom project, Schumer said, “You know it keeps gettin’ worse. Today, Donald Trump and the White House announced they’re going to spend $200 effin’ million dollars to build a large, fancy White House ballroom.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Pete Hegseth Triggers Leftist Meltdown with One-Sentence Message About Christ
Breaking: Trump Announces Meeting with Putin in Alaska Regarding Ukraine War
Scott Jennings Perplexed When He Encounters Extreme Case of Trump Derangement Syndrome On-Air: 'That's a New One'
Is J.D. Vance a Lock for 2028? CNN's Data Guru Says Things Are Looking 'Darn Good' for the VP
Breaking: Netanyahu Announces Israel Will Take Over Gaza
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation