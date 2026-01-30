Share
Premium
Fact Check
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol building on Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Premium
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol building on Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Yes, the Minnesota State Capitol Once Held a Satanic Plaque Thanking Tim Walz for His Help

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 30, 2026 at 9:48am
Share

It’s a claim that’s been making its way around social media as all hell breaks loose in Minnesota: Hell’s emissaries on earth once put up a plaque in the Minnesota State Capitol thanking Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for all he had done for Satanism.

Sadly, it’s true.

The information was there for quite some time, mind you. It wasn’t until an April 2025 video from Minnesota state Rep. Pam Altendorf, a Republican, began making the rounds again.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Fact Check: Yes, the Minnesota State Capitol Once Held a Satanic Plaque Thanking Tim Walz for His Help
Damning Video: Trump Plays Elizabeth Warren's Eulogy for Alex Pretti Over Footage of Pretti Wildly Attacking ICE, Destroying Property - the Result Is Truly Blistering
Ilhan Omar Has Bizarre Response When Questioned About What She Did After Being Sprayed by Vinegar
Alert: Tim Walz Says He's Leaving Politics, Announces He Will Never Run Again
Somali Woman from Viral 'Bananas and Rice' Video Arrested by Homeland Security
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation