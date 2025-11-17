Share
Fact Check
Premium
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One while in flight from Washington, DC on Nov. 14, 2025.
Premium
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One while in flight from Washington, DC on Nov. 14, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Yes, Trump Tried to Have Epstein Grand Jury Docs Released but 3 Dem-Appointed Judges Stopped Him

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 17, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

With the goings-on over the past week in Washington, D.C., you’d think that Donald Trump and his administration had not done a thing to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

A quick recap: On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three cherry-picked emails from the Epstein files that they claimed pointed toward Trump knowing more about Epstein than he had let on.

As the story has always been, the two knew each other from the Palm Beach social scene until the early 2000s, when they had some kind of falling out.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Fact Check: Yes, Trump Tried to Have Epstein Grand Jury Docs Released but 3 Dem-Appointed Judges Stopped Him
Dems Spent All Last Week Focused On One Bogus Epstein Email: Now NYT Wonders Why 'Conservative Media' Seems to Care
Watch: 3 Years Before Woke-ism Hit, Norm Macdonald Had Hollywood Howling at Indian Bit - 3 Years Later They Would All Call It Evil
Demonic Possession? Cops Say It Was Like 'Third Person' Present as They Questioned Woman Who Stabbed Toddler in Chest After Musing Over Human Sacrifices
Opposing Parents Vent to Reporter in the Stands as Trans Volleyball Player Leads Team to Dominant Playoff Win
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation