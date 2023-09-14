Fact-Checkers Pile on Biden After He's Caught Lying to Military Families in His 9/11 Address

On Monday, President Joe Biden peddled a fake story about his trip to ground zero in New York City the day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks 22 years ago.

During an anniversary speech to members of the military, first responders and their families in Anchorage, Alaska, Biden declared, “Ground zero in New York, I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell, it looked so devastating because of the way you could — where — from where you could stand.”







Biden, however, was not standing at ground zero or anywhere else in New York City on that day.

As Fox News noted, he was in Washington on Sept. 12, 2001. A floor speech and other Senate business account for his whereabouts for most of the day.

In a surprising twist, conservative media weren’t the only ones calling out the president for his latest prevarication.

Even fact-checkers at left-leaning organizations and outlets reported that his story was false.

“Biden would not visit ground zero for the first time until a week later, on Sept. 20, 2001, when, according to The Associated Press, he joined a delegation of senators who traveled by train from Washington to New York to see the devastation with their own eyes,” Snopes said.

PolitiFact also labeled his story as false, while FactCheck.org said that Biden “wrongly claims to Have Visited New York City a Day After 9/11.”

CNN said it asked the White House about his 9/11 story and received this email comment “on condition of anonymity”: “The President first visited the World Trade Center nine days after the September 11 terrorist attacks as part of a bipartisan delegation from the Senate.”

In its fact check, CNN not only said the president’s claim was false but also detailed numerous other instances when he made up or altered stories.

These include making up stories about his family, falsely claiming to have visited a bridge collapse, falsely claiming to have visited a Pittsburgh synagogue after a deadly shooting, and saying he “used to drive an 18-wheeler.”

Ludicrously, Biden even claimed to have been arrested during a civil rights protest, which seems unlikely.

During the presidential campaign, he also told anyone in Iowa who would listen a fictitious story about a conductor telling him he had traveled a million miles on Amtrak.

This is just a small sample of the false stories that Biden has told as a senator, vice president, candidate and president.

Aside from the proven lies, he has told stories that even fact-checkers at leftist outlets such as The Washington Post say don’t “add up.”

And this week the president told such a blatant whopper that many of them could not ignore it.

Is Biden losing touch with reality due to his age? Or are his current fabrications a continuation of the blithe lies and deceptions that defined his earlier presidential campaigns?

The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles had a different take.

“It’s not that he knows that he is lying, and it’s also not that he is totally bought into the lie that he actually believes that it’s true,” he said Tuesday on his show. “I think there’s a third possibility here, which is that Joe Biden doesn’t care if what he says is true.

“That’s called cynicism. It’s between deceit and senility. There is this place where Joe Biden has lived for his entire political career, and it’s cynicism, indifference to the truth.

“Pontius Pilate is probably the typical cynic, who, when he’s confronted by Christ, who says, ‘I am the truth,’ Pilate says, ‘What is truth? What is truth? C’mon there’s no such thing as truth.’

“I think that’s where Joe Biden is. He just doesn’t, he’ll just say whatever sounds good. And maybe he believes it, maybe he doesn’t — I think he just doesn’t really care.”

Biden Lies About Post 9/11 Visit | Ep.1328 pic.twitter.com/oM9B8hCgXt — The Michael Knowles Show (@MKnowlesShow) September 12, 2023

No matter whether he’s telling untruths because he’s deceitful, he’s deluded or he just doesn’t care, it’s not a good sign for our country to be led by such a man.

