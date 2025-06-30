Fact Checkers Rated Trump's Allegation About Mamdani 'False,' But the Footage Suggests Otherwise

Like the establishment media as a whole, so-called “fact checkers” have destroyed whatever credibility they once had.

For instance, the “fact-checking” outlet PolitiFact has rated as “false” claims by President Donald Trump and others that Zohran Mamdani, winner of last week’s Democratic mayoral primary in New York City, is a communist.

Too bad PolitiFact apparently did not bother to examine a now-viral video of Mamdani in his own words.

Like most leftist lies, the Mamdani “fact check” rested on the judgment of “experts.”

“Mamdani’s platform calls for making transportation, housing and groceries more affordable, but experts say he hasn’t espoused key tenets of communism, such as government takeover of industry and private property,” per PolitiFact.

Oh really?

Well, the mayoral hopeful himself would beg to differ.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Mamdani began by extolling the virtues of socialism. But he went further.

“There are also other issues that we firmly believe in,” he said, “whether it’s BDS [Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, a pro-Palestinian movement targeting Israel] or whether it’s the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we do not have the same level of support.”

This is not terrible AI, it's a real message from the current frontrunner for NYC Mayor to his socialist comrades. "The end goal of seizing the means of production."

In short, “seizing the means of production” fits the textbook definition of “communism.”

Mamdani called this the “end goal.”

Thus, one clip alone, which had more than 1.2 million views on X as of Monday morning, despite being posted late Sunday, obliterates the entire pro-Mamdani “fact check.”

This, of course, should come as no surprise.

After all, “fact checkers” have routinely exposed themselves as political operatives for the leftist establishment.

Indeed, “Interns Hired to Push Democrat Narratives” would be a better name for the industry as a whole.

PolitiFact, for instance, had this to say about Trump and others referring to Mamdani as a communist:

“Accusing Democrats of being communists or communist sympathisers is a frequent misleading attack line by some Republicans. It is a red scare tactic that has existed in U.S. politics for decades, but has been transformed by the success of some democratic socialists, including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.”

Totally impartial, right?

No doubt we can find similar “fact check” commentaries about Democrats slandering Trump and his supporters as “Nazis,” right?

Don’t hold your breath.

Furthermore, we have reasons to suspect that some “fact checkers” tailor their efforts to serve the Democratic agenda.

For instance, in 2017 Democrats promoted the myth that Trump had labeled neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, “very fine people.” On many occasions, former President Joe Biden cited that comment as the reason he ran for president.

The “fact-checking” outlet Snopes eventually debunked that myth … on June 20, 2024.

If that date sounds familiar, it was exactly one week before the presidential debate between Trump and Biden in which Biden exposed his cognitive deficiencies to such a degree that not even the establishment media could cover for him any longer.

Why would Snopes wait seven years to “fact check” an obvious lie then finally debunk it one week before Biden suffered that public humiliation? Could it be that Democrats already planned to move on from the president?

If so, then the “Interns Hired to Push Democrat Narratives” got the memo just in time.

Now they have decided to push the narrative that Mamdani amounts to a garden-variety socialist, not a communist.

Too bad Mamdani’s own words tell a different story.

