President Joe Biden told so many lies about the Second Amendment when announcing executive action on gun control Thursday that even left-leaning PolitiFact had to correct the record.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic,” Biden said from the White House Rose Garden, according to an official transcript of his remarks. Oblivious to his shameful border policies, he added it’s “an international embarrassment.”

Citing recent mass shootings, the president added, “So I’m here to talk about two things: first, the steps we’re going to take immediately, and, second, the action that needs to be taken going forward to curb the epidemic of gun violence.”

The Democrat then went after “ghost guns” and stabilizing braces, railed about bolstering “red flag laws,” which he said prevent suicides, and claimed that any person can buy any firearm at a gun show without a background check.

“My job, the job of any president, is to protect the American people. Whether Congress acts or not, I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal as president to keep the American people safe from gun violence,” he said, calling on lawmakers to pass anti-gun legislation so he can sign it.

“They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers — members of Congress — but they’ve passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence,” Biden added. “Enough prayers. Time for some action.”

Not only did Biden fail to deliver a rousing speech, but his remarks were checked for accuracy by both FactCheck.org and PolitiFact, which eviscerated much of what he said.

FactCheck.org hit the president on several false statements in his speech going after the weapons of law-abiding citizens.

“Biden falsely said that ‘you can buy whatever you want’ at a gun show with ‘no background check.’ Federal firearm dealers at gun shows must run background checks. Private sales between nondealers are exempt from federal law,” the organization noted.

In check the veracity of another claim, the organization again ruled against Biden.

“He said states with ‘red flag laws’ have seen reductions in suicides. But a review of research on whether the policies caused a reduction in total suicides found the evidence is inconclusive,” it said.

Finally, FactCheck.org hit Biden on his claim that gun manufacturers are completely immune from litigation.

“The only industry in America — a billion-dollar industry — that can’t be sued — has exempt from being sued — are gun manufacturers,” Biden said.

“The president said gun manufacturers were ‘exempt’ from being sued. They do have protections from civil lawsuits, but there are exceptions,” FactCheck.org said. “They include cases in which a firearm seller was negligent, the transfer of a gun was made knowing it would be used to commit a crime, and manufacturers or sellers violated state or federal law in marketing or selling a gun.”

PolitiFact also weighed in on Biden’s anti-gun remarks, specifically his claims about no background checks for purchases at gun shows.

The fact-checker said Biden “exaggerated” in that claim. “Gun shows can include either licensed dealers or private sellers,” it said. “So at a gun show, the licensed sellers need to run a background check on buyers, and the non-licensed sellers don’t.”

“Biden’s blanket statement that if you go to a gun show, you can avoid a background check, is wrong. It depends on who you buy from,” PolitiFact said.

“It’s also worth noting something that Biden’s statement ignores: A number of states have implemented additional background check requirements that cover at least some private sales. The states include some of the nation’s most populous, including California, New York and Illinois.”

The fact-checker rated Biden’s rambling about gun shows as “mostly false.”

Anyone who closely follows Washington politics knows that Democrats are never truthful about firearms, while Biden himself has a decades-long checkered history with relation to the truth.

The fact that Biden was kept honest by the mostly biased fact-checking industry illustrates how egregious his lies on Thursday were.

