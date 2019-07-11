SECTIONS
Op-Ed Politics
Print

Facts About Jeffrey Epstein Inconvenient for Left’s Narrative

Convicted sex offender and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.Davidoff Studios / Getty ImagesThe left is trying to link convicted sex offender and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to President Donald Trump, but that narrative keeps running into inconvenient facts. (Davidoff Studios / Getty Images)

Mike Huckabee By Mike Huckabee
Published July 11, 2019 at 11:30am
Print

The desperate efforts by the left to connect President Donald Trump to convicted and again-indicted billionaire pedophile/pervert Jeffrey Epstein are hitting some speed bumps in the form of inconvenient facts.

Some of those you’ve probably heard by now, such as that Trump banned Epstein from his Florida resort 15 years ago and was the only person in New York high society circles who helped the attorney for one of his victims try to nail him.

But here are a few of the latest obstacles in the left’s attempt to connect Trump to this horrifying story:

The Hollywood Reporter actually did what newspapers are supposed to do (research and reporting) and wrote that Epstein was very active in Hollywood, where he hobnobbed with A-listers at exclusive red carpet events, despite being a convicted sex offender at the time.

(You mean Hollywood didn’t ostracize a rich and powerful man just because he was a sex offender? Well, knock me over with a feather!)

TRENDING: Breaking: Trump Hits Dems with Census Curveball, Announces Plan To Circumvent SCOTUS

Kyle Smith at National Review reminds us that Hollywood liberals who are straining to use Epstein’s moral turpitude to smear Trump conveniently forget their own industry’s long history of celebrating the defiling of underage girls and boys.

I wonder how many of them were in the crowd at the 2003 Oscars giving a standing ovation to the Best Director win for Roman Polanski, who couldn’t be there because he’d fled to Europe to avoid facing punishment for drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl?

(As Smith reminds us, one of those celebrities standing and cheering was none other than Harvey Weinstein.)

Holman W. Jenkins Jr. at The Wall Street Journal looks at the demands from those on the left that Trump Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resign for brokering too lenient a deal with Epstein in 2008 when he was a U.S. Attorney. But to try to tar Trump, they gloss over the fact that Acosta was dealing with the scant amount of evidence that other officials showed to the grand jury, and he says he got the toughest punishment he could, given what little he had to work with.

RELATED: Records Reveal Disgraced Epstein’s Overwhelming Investment in Democratic Machine

As Jenkins notes, Acosta is still the only prosecutor who actually got a conviction on Epstein and managed to brand him as a sex offender, paving the way for the latest charges to be launched.

Finally, Vanity Fair ran an article that strongly implies Trump did nothing wrong, but Bill Clinton and some other Democrats should probably be worried. (Warning: the article includes some disturbing information about Epstein’s predatory sexual activities.)

When even Vanity Fair seems to be admitting that this is not a Trump scandal but something the Democrats had better start worrying about containing, you know that they know this will be very hard to spin. Because if it could come up with any pretext whatsoever, Vanity Fair would try to connect Trump to the Lindbergh baby kidnapping.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Mike Huckabee
Mike Huckabee is the host of "Huckabee" on TBN Sat/Sun 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, a Fox News contributor, author, former Arkansas governor, bass guitarist and grandfather to six of the cutest kids in world! He's also a special contributor for The Western Journal.







Facts About Jeffrey Epstein Inconvenient for Left’s Narrative
Mike Huckabee: Supreme Court Hands Conservatives One Big Win and One Big Loss
Mike Huckabee: SCOTUS Delivers First Amendment Win – When Will These Atheists Get It?
Mike Huckabee: Big Tech Censorship Is Spiraling Out of Control
Mike Huckabee: Where Hating President Trump Can Lead You
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×