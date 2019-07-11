Facts About Jeffrey Epstein Inconvenient for Left’s Narrative

The desperate efforts by the left to connect President Donald Trump to convicted and again-indicted billionaire pedophile/pervert Jeffrey Epstein are hitting some speed bumps in the form of inconvenient facts.

Some of those you’ve probably heard by now, such as that Trump banned Epstein from his Florida resort 15 years ago and was the only person in New York high society circles who helped the attorney for one of his victims try to nail him.

But here are a few of the latest obstacles in the left’s attempt to connect Trump to this horrifying story:

The Hollywood Reporter actually did what newspapers are supposed to do (research and reporting) and wrote that Epstein was very active in Hollywood, where he hobnobbed with A-listers at exclusive red carpet events, despite being a convicted sex offender at the time.

(You mean Hollywood didn’t ostracize a rich and powerful man just because he was a sex offender? Well, knock me over with a feather!)

Amid a climate where figures including Harvey Weinstein and CBS’ Leslie Moonves had instantly become persona non grata for alleged misconduct, Jeffrey Epstein had been convicted and still enjoyed film-world access https://t.co/vHUvbeWe6h — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 10, 2019

Kyle Smith at National Review reminds us that Hollywood liberals who are straining to use Epstein’s moral turpitude to smear Trump conveniently forget their own industry’s long history of celebrating the defiling of underage girls and boys.

I wonder how many of them were in the crowd at the 2003 Oscars giving a standing ovation to the Best Director win for Roman Polanski, who couldn’t be there because he’d fled to Europe to avoid facing punishment for drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl?

(As Smith reminds us, one of those celebrities standing and cheering was none other than Harvey Weinstein.)

Holman W. Jenkins Jr. at The Wall Street Journal looks at the demands from those on the left that Trump Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta resign for brokering too lenient a deal with Epstein in 2008 when he was a U.S. Attorney. But to try to tar Trump, they gloss over the fact that Acosta was dealing with the scant amount of evidence that other officials showed to the grand jury, and he says he got the toughest punishment he could, given what little he had to work with.

From @WSJopinion: Democrats are now stringing up Labor Secretary Alex Acosta for prosecutorial judgments he made a decade ago as a U.S. Attorney despite no evidence of wrongdoing https://t.co/IrJ5tVPI44 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 11, 2019

As Jenkins notes, Acosta is still the only prosecutor who actually got a conviction on Epstein and managed to brand him as a sex offender, paving the way for the latest charges to be launched.

Finally, Vanity Fair ran an article that strongly implies Trump did nothing wrong, but Bill Clinton and some other Democrats should probably be worried. (Warning: the article includes some disturbing information about Epstein’s predatory sexual activities.)

When even Vanity Fair seems to be admitting that this is not a Trump scandal but something the Democrats had better start worrying about containing, you know that they know this will be very hard to spin. Because if it could come up with any pretext whatsoever, Vanity Fair would try to connect Trump to the Lindbergh baby kidnapping.

