The failed assassination of former President Donald Trump has captured the attention of people across the globe.

In a remarkable video that went viral last week on social media, a group of young boys in Uganda re-enacted the assassination attempt, complete with dramatic acting on their part and an overlay of actual audio from the moment the shooting began at Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Whether those boys admired Trump’s courage or merely acted out a scene they saw replayed on social media, the sight of boys in eastern Africa mimicking the behavior of Trump and the Secret Service certainly drove home the magnitude of that violent event.

When the shots rang out on the audio overlay, the young boy at the podium who played the role of Trump in the viral video lifted his hand to his right ear, signifying the wound that Trump suffered.

Then, four “Secret Service” boys surrounded the young African “Trump” as he went to the ground. Another six boys in front of the podium, playing the role of the audience, also took cover.

The “Secret Service” boys who surrounded “Trump” carried what looked like fake guns carved from wood. Amid the crowd’s screams on the audio overlay, the boys held their imaginary weapons as if alert to potential danger.

Then, less than 10 seconds into the clip, the young “Trump” raised his fist.

“Fight! Fight!” the boy repeatedly said as his “protectors” led him away.

The video, which lasted only 23 seconds, appeared on the Blood Ug TikTok account and was shared on other social media platforms.

🇺🇬CHILDREN IN UGANDA RECREATE TRUMP SHOOTING Source: bloodofficial0 on TikTok pic.twitter.com/mVVaqXhdiV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 17, 2024

Indeed, the global attention paid to the former president’s courage under literal fire extended beyond Africa.

According to BBC, for instance, retailers in China took less than three hours to print and sell T-shirts featuring the now-iconic photo of a bloodied Trump with his fist raised and the American flag overhead.

Predictably, of course, those T-shirts no longer appear for sale on China’s heavily censored internet. After all, human courage poses a direct threat to tyrants like those who run the Chinese Communist Party.

Likewise, according to The Washington Post, Hindu leaders in India gathered to pray for Trump.

Vishnu Gupta, founder of what the establishment Post dutifully labeled the “right-wing fringe group Hindu Sena,” attributed his salvation to Hindu devotion.

“Because of our prayers he is still alive,” Gupta said of Trump.

Ironically, every attempt to silence the former president has only amplified his voice and spread his fame worldwide.

Now, even Ugandan children have noticed.

