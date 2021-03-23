He studies “extremist rhetoric,” and this is how he makes a point?

A California history professor and failed Democratic candidate for Congress took even liberal standards to a whole new low on Tuesday with a tweet attacking prominent black conservative Candace Owens.

By sending her a picture of a Ku Klux Klan hood.

William “Liam” O’Mara, a professor of history at Chapman University who lost badly in November’s congressional race in California’s 42nd District, took issue with a tweet Owens published Tuesday.

Owens was apparently responding to the mainstream media’s latest narrative that the shooting deaths of eight people in the Atlanta area last week were evidence of an anti-Asian streak of racism among “white supremacists” in the United States.

Owens, as usual, wasn’t buying what the liberal media are selling.

The #1 violent offenders against black people are other black people. The #1 violent offenders against Asian Americans are also black people. But both #BlackLivesMatter and #AsianLivesMatter are campaigns dedicated to stomping out white supremacy because, clown world. 🤡🤡🤡 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2021

“The #1 violent offenders against black people are other black people. The #1 violent offenders against Asian Americans are also black people,” Owens wrote. “But both #BlackLivesMatter and #AsianLivesMatter are campaigns dedicated to stomping out white supremacy because, clown world.”

They were the kind of facts backed up by the kind of data liberals claim to love when it runs in the left direction. In this case, it doesn’t.

“FBI statistics show consistently over the decades that young African-American males are far more likely to be the culprits of these hate crimes than whites, Hispanics, or other groups,” radiologist and pundit Pradheep Shanker wrote for National Review on Tuesday.

As Shanker also noted, though, even those statistics are shaky, given the diversity — to use a favorite liberal word — of the population of the “Asian-American” population and the relative rarity of such crimes.

O’Mara wasn’t interested in challenging Owens’ statistics, though. Or engaging in a reasoned debate over her position. He went right for the muck — then wallowed in it.

Yikes. You may’ve dropped this. pic.twitter.com/yLk9YfILzD — Liam O’Mara for Congress (@LiamOMaraIV) March 23, 2021

“Yikes,” he wrote above a picture of the Klan hood. “You may’ve dropped this.”

Owens didn’t get to be a virtual household name among American conservatives by being a shrinking violet. In Twitter responses, she hit back hard:

How do we feel about Democrats sending photos of Ku Klux Klan hoods to black conservatives as an insult because I’m pretty sure—as my grandfather is still alive and breathing and suffered the REAL klansmen in his youth— that this is RACIST and you are a PIG for sending this. https://t.co/714CFuWYUs — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 23, 2021

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

“How do we feel about Democrats sending photos of Ku Klux Klan hoods to black conservatives as an insult because I’m pretty sure—as my grandfather is still alive and breathing and suffered the REAL klansmen in his youth— that this is RACIST and you are a PIG for sending this,” she wrote.

Then she got even more serious.

If you dropped this bullshit at my front door, it would be considered a hate crime. @TwitterSafety should have this count FULLY deleted for this type of racist harassment. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 23, 2021

“If you dropped this bulls*** at my front door, it would be considered a hate crime,” she wrote. “@TwitterSafety should have this [ac]count FULLY deleted for this type of racist harassment.”

Given the rampant bias among the lords of social media, it’s a pretty solid bet that’s not going to happen.

What has already happened, though, is that another liberal has been unmasked as contemptuous of a woman of color who has the temerity to think for herself.

The fact that a white liberal Democrat apparently felt no compunction about using one of the most shamefully racist symbols in American history to attack a black, female conservative should say everything that needs to be said about the 21st-century left.

The fact that O’Mara was defending himself Tuesday afternoon and even bringing “cancel culture” into the debate says even more.

Whole lot of interesting comments here that read like the “cancel culture” gripes we keep seeing from the right. Each miss the point that Candace is recycling explicitly white supremacist arguments. I study extremist rhetoric for a living, and this stuff is really dangerous. — Liam O’Mara for Congress (@LiamOMaraIV) March 23, 2021

“Whole lot of interesting comments here that read like the ‘cancel culture’ gripes we keep seeing from the right,” he wrote. “Each miss the point that Candace is recycling explicitly white supremacist arguments. I study extremist rhetoric for a living, and this stuff is really dangerous.”

So, Owens cites statistical facts and a liberal claims it’s an example of “white supremacist” arguments. He studies extremist rhetoric for a living and this is how he makes his point?

He’s right. This stuff is dangerous. It’s always dangerous to attack the ideas and opinions of others with intimations of violence — or baseless accusations that they are sympathetic to those who engage in violence.

As a guy who makes his living on ideas and opinions himself, he might one day find out how dangerous that can be.

