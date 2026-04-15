California’s gubernatorial race is wide open and has taken a hard turn toward the insanity the left wants to inflict on the entire country.

Just days ago, Rep. Eric Swalwell was leading a field of maniacs. By Monday, he was out entirely.

He resigned from Congress while facing sexual assault allegations that blew a hole in the race overnight.

Into the vacuum he created has stepped billionaire hedge fund manager and failed 2020 presidential candidate Tom Steyer, who has wasted no time making clear exactly what kind of campaign he intends to run.

On Tuesday, Steyer posted on X that ICE “must be abolished,” and that was the moderate part of his pitch to California voters.

NEW: CA gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer (D) releases an immigration platform that is radically left of Gov. Newsom. It includes: – Abolish ICE

– Put ICE agents in jail & “treat them like the mob”.

– Bring those “kidnapped & detained by ICE back home.”

– Give CA AG power to… https://t.co/XqM8eK7Hhf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 14, 2026

That alone should be enough to set off alarms among voters, but it won’t. He’s polling well:

CALIFORNIA POLL: Governor – top two advance (for CA Dem party) 🟥 Chad Bianco: 14% (-2)

🟥 Steve Hilton: 14% (=)

🟦 Eric Swalwell: 12% (+2)

🟦 Tom Steyer: 11% (+1)

🟦 Katie Porter: 7% (-3)

🟦 Xavier Becerra: 4%

🟦 Matt Mahan: 4%

🟦 A. Villaraigosa: 4%

🟦 Betty Yee 1%

🟦 T.… pic.twitter.com/i2PRVperyb — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 7, 2026

To put a cherry on top, Steyer went much further.

Steyer likened ICE agents to the mafia and argued they should be treated the same way, which, in his own words, means prosecuting them and putting hard-working agents in jail.

“Put ICE agents and their leadership in jail for their crimes, because that’s how you take on a violent extremist group and win,” he said.

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer says he would put ICE agents in jail if elected… Photo via Reuters. pic.twitter.com/mfiYQLpnNC — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) April 15, 2026

He went on to outline a plan to give California authorities the power to pursue ICE agents and their leadership through criminal charges.

That includes empowering the state attorney general to open up cases and build a special investigative unit specifically designed to target federal immigration enforcement.

Think about what that would actually require, because it means asking state and local law enforcement to arrest armed federal agents for carrying out federal law enforcement.

It’s bonkers.

The idea that sheriffs and police officers across California would line up to do that is absurd.

It also runs right into a legal reality Steyer seems eager to ignore, because the Supreme Court has already weighed in and affirmed ICE’s authority under federal law.

That ruling effectively gives ICE agents protection while performing their duties, which makes the notion of jailing them at the state level legally impossible.

Steyer’s answer to that annoying obstacle is to push forward anyway, arguing that California should “take matters into our own hands” despite the federal government.

While he is at it, Steyer wants to massively expand taxpayer-funded legal support for illegal aliens facing deportation, creating more attorneys, more programs, and more state-backed resources to fight their removal from the country.

Stayer’s dream for the Golden State comes at a time when many of his would-be constituents are struggling to afford homes, raise families, and build any kind of financial security for their future.

He is going all-in on the illegals, and not his state’s taxpayers.

Electing Tom Steyer as governor of California would actually be an extraordinary public service for voters to carry out.

For the first time, the country would get a full, unfiltered look at what happens when far-left Marxist ideas are no longer confined to city councils or commie activist circles.

We can only hope Californians will hand the keys of the largest state economy in the country to this guy.

This would not be New York City or San Francisco, where they are experimenting with authoritarianism, with the state ready to step in to slap hands where needed.

There would be no hiding from the chaotic results.

With Swalwell gone, what is left is a pathetic field of candidates scrambling to outdo each other with the worst ideas.

We should root for the craziest person to win. Maybe Democrats might learn a lesson from it.

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