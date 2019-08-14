Failed Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Throws Her Hat in the Vice President Ring

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has said that she would be “honored” to be considered as a running mate for any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Best known for losing the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams announced Tuesday that she would not join the crowded presidential primary field and instead focus on a campaign against voter suppression called “Fair Fight 2020,” Fox News reported.

But in a New York Times interview published Wednesday, the former state lawmaker indicated that she would be open to a different run.

“I would be honored to be considered by any nominee,” Abrams said.

Abrams announced in April that she would not run for Senate.

TRENDING: NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Involved in Plane Crash, Injuries Sustained

“I do not see the U.S. Senate as the best role for me in this battle for our nation’s future,” Abrams said in a video posted to her Twitter account.

“I am so grateful for all of the support,” she added.

I am grateful for all the encouragement I received to run for U.S. Senate, and I’m committed to doing everything I can to help elect a Democrat to that seat next year. #gapol pic.twitter.com/5o14BqgqwO — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 30, 2019

Do you think the Democratic nominee will select Abrams as a running mate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 7% (88 Votes) 93% (1125 Votes)

Abrams has previously shot down reports that she would serve as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate before the Democratic nominee is announced.

“I do not believe you run for second place and I do not intend to enter a presidential race as a primary candidate for vice president,” Abrams said in an April appearance on MSNBC.

The Georgia politician did admit in that interview, however, that she would be open to a “conversation” about a potential ticket with the eventual party nominee.

“Once we have a nominee … I am open to conversations with anyone,” Abrams said.

In her interview with The Times, Abrams emphasized her Fair Fight 2020 initiative.

RELATED: Democrat Stacey Abrams Admits ‘Identity Politics Is Exactly Who We Are’

“I’ve just come to the decision that my best value add, the strongest contribution I can give to this primary, would be to make sure our nominee is coming into an environment where there’s strong voter protections in place,” Abrams said.

The former state legislator has continued to hedge her answers on whether she would consider running for other political offices beyond 2020.

“My mission is to make certain that no one has to go through in 2020 what I had to go through in 2018,” Abrams said on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.