Parler Share
News

Former Democrat Congressman Calls Party Brand 'Toxic', Tells Liberals to Stay Away From One Issue

 By Harold Hutchison  January 28, 2023 at 8:12am
Parler Share

Former Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio called the Democratic Party’s brand “toxic” Friday during a discussion on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“The Democratic brand, in so many areas of the country, is toxic,” Ryan told host Bill Maher.

“There is a woman who ran for Supreme Court in Ohio, sitting Supreme Court justice. Two years ago, she ran and won, got on the court, you didn’t have to put a D or R by your name. There’s a county in southern Ohio, she got 51 percent.”

Ryan lost to Republican candidate J.D. Vance for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio in November.

“Two years later, Republicans changed the law, you had to put a D or R behind your name.

Trending:
Adam Schiff's Situation Gets Even Worse as Matt Gaetz Introduces 'PENCIL' Act

“Same woman, same court, same message, same candidate. [She l]ost, and in that county got 31 percent instead of the 51 percent she got when it was just, do I like that candidate?” Ryan continued.

Ryan pointed to Democrats who “take the bait” on issues like critical race theory, which holds that America is systemically racist and seeks to hold groups of people accountable for the actions of their ancestors. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the adoption of race-based policies.

Ryan noted that many parents want their children taught “reading, writing, arithmetic” and that when Democrats defended critical race theory, they were not discussing safety, jobs, pensions and other issues.

Maher pointed out that Republican criticisms of education are “partly true,” including that tax dollars are spent teaching children that America is “evil” and that things have “gone too far.”

Do Democrats have a branding problem?

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Harold Hutchison
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Ukraine Conflict Entering Critical New Phase, Expert Predicts 'Bloody Spring and Summer'
Biden's New Border Policy Has Loophole So Big 'You Can Drive a Truck Through'
Biden Blocks US Mining Project, But Pay Attention to What He Signed the Week Before
Former Democrat Congressman Calls Party Brand 'Toxic', Tells Liberals to Stay Away From One Issue
Colorado Court Rules Against Christian Baker Jack Phillips - But His Plan Is Already in Motion
See more...

Conversation