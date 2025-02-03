'Fairness For All': Trudeau Caves to Trump, Installs $1.3 Billion Plan to Secure Northern Border

President Donald Trump scored a second win on Monday when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau followed Mexico’s lead pledging to commit significant resources to secure its border with the U.S.

On Saturday, Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on most Canadian imports, with the exception of energy resources, which will be taxed at a 10 percent level.

Trudeau responded that same day with a pledge to impose tariffs on an extensive list of U.S. imports.

Trump said the U.S. tariffs will now be paused for 30 days for negotiations to continue.

The president posted on Truth Social after speaking a second time with Trudeau on Monday, “Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country.”

“Canada will implement their $1.3 Billion Border plan, and as per Prime Minister Trudeau, will be, ‘reinforcing the Border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl,'” Trump added.

“As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!” he concluded.

Trudeau confirmed the agreement, posting on X, “I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan,” which will involve, “Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border.”

“In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million.”

Do you support President Trump's agenda? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (177 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 3, 2025

Earlier in the day, Trump announced a 30-day pause in imposing tariffs on Mexico.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States,” he posted on Truth Social Monday morning.

Trump added, “These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.