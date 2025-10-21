Share
News

Faith Under Attack: 2 Churches in North Carolina Set Ablaze by an Arsonist

 By Jack Davis  October 21, 2025 at 6:36am
Share

A small North Carolina town saw two churches set on fire Friday night.

The fires took place near Casar, a town of about 300 people located northwest of Charlotte.

According to a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the fires were set between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Tabernacle Baptist Church and Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church were both targeted, the post said.

“Fortunately, both fires were spotted by citizens who quickly put the fire out before significant damage occurred. These events are still under investigation,” the post said.

No arrests have been made, according to WCCB-TV.

Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church sustained damage to its siding, according to WSOC-TV.

Do you feel like faith is under assault in America?

A report from the station said that neighbors revealed local Boy Scouts were passing by on their way to a camping trip and stopped to use the water and tea they had with them to help put out the fire at Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church.

The station noted that the two churches are eight miles from each other.

Pastor Homer Tessner of Tabernacle Baptist Church said one of the 35 members of his church happened to be passing by and saw the flames, according to a Spectrum News report.

Related:
These Middle Eastern Christians Want Easter Sunday as a Public Holiday

“If it wasn’t for them, it might not be here yet,” Tessner said.

Pastor Billy Boone of Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church said the small community is stunned by the arsons.

“We’ve never had anything like this to happen before, and the church has been in existence for 50 years,” Boone said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Takes Narco-Terrorist Fight to New Level with Strike on Drug Runners in the Pacific Ocean
Additional Devastating Info on Dem Senate Candidate Who Was Caught with a Nazi Tattoo Still to Come: Report
NYC Agitators Pay a Price of Their Own After Trying (and Failing) to Block ICE from Arresting Illegals
Report Alleges GOP Congressman Had an Affair with Aide Who Died After Setting Herself on Fire
LA-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing with Pilots Fearing Attempted Cockpit Breach
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation