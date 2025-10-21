Faith Under Attack: 2 Churches in North Carolina Set Ablaze by an Arsonist

A small North Carolina town saw two churches set on fire Friday night.

The fires took place near Casar, a town of about 300 people located northwest of Charlotte.

According to a Facebook post from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the fires were set between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Tabernacle Baptist Church and Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church were both targeted, the post said.

“Fortunately, both fires were spotted by citizens who quickly put the fire out before significant damage occurred. These events are still under investigation,” the post said.

🚨#BREAKING: It has been confirmed that TWO CHURCHES in Western North Carolina were intentionally set on fire last night. Both fires were spotted by citizens who heroically put out the blazes before the churches were significantly damaged. CHRISTIANITY IS UNDER ATTACK!!!! pic.twitter.com/LUituoehSa — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 20, 2025

No arrests have been made, according to WCCB-TV.

Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church sustained damage to its siding, according to WSOC-TV.

A report from the station said that neighbors revealed local Boy Scouts were passing by on their way to a camping trip and stopped to use the water and tea they had with them to help put out the fire at Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church.

The station noted that the two churches are eight miles from each other.

BREAKING: 2 Churches were intentionally set on fire in Cleveland County, North Carolina, fire officials say pic.twitter.com/Wdey5SrHOV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 20, 2025

Pastor Homer Tessner of Tabernacle Baptist Church said one of the 35 members of his church happened to be passing by and saw the flames, according to a Spectrum News report.

“If it wasn’t for them, it might not be here yet,” Tessner said.

Photo from the side of the church. According to the Sheriff’s office, a few citizen heroes put out the fire before it spread and saved BOTH churches. True Americans 🇺🇸 Hope they catch the evil humans who did this. pic.twitter.com/ckBfRDtliC — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 20, 2025

Pastor Billy Boone of Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church said the small community is stunned by the arsons.

“We’ve never had anything like this to happen before, and the church has been in existence for 50 years,” Boone said.

