Fake Anthrax Domestic Terrorist to Get 'Sex Change' Surgery Using Your Tax Dollars

In yet another slap in the face to struggling Americans, a transgender domestic terrorist will be allowed to have a “sex change” surgery financed by your tax dollars.

Cristina Iglesias is a white man who has used Hispanic names since 2004 and identifies as a woman, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

His name at birth was Kenneth R. West.

During his 28-year criminal career, the 47-year-old Iglesias has pleaded guilty to a variety of offenses, including:

Car theft.

Stealing criminal evidence.

Sending death threats to federal judges in 1994 and 1997.

Mailing faux-anthrax terrorist threats to the British Commonwealth and Foreign Office in 2002, which led to evacuations and street closures in London.

“I hope to see to it you people die a slow and painful death!!! This anthrax is very lethal and deadly!!!!” Iglesias wrote in his letter containing the fake anthrax, the Free Beacon reported.

Thanks to American Civil Liberties Union attorneys — who argued that “sex change” surgery is a constitutional right for criminals — Iglesias will become the first federal inmate to undergo the procedure at taxpayers’ expense.

Under a settlement approved in early June, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons will pay for Iglegias’ breast augmentation, vaginoplasty, laser hair removal and facial feminization surgeries, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Should criminals receive taxpayer-funded "sex change" operations? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (133 Votes)

“In a landmark settlement, our client Cristina Iglesias will be the first trans person to receive gender-affirming surgery in federal custody,” the ACLU said on Twitter.

“Incarcerated people have a right to health care, and this settlement is a victory for that constitutional and human right,” it said.

BREAKING: In a landmark settlement, our client Cristina Iglesias will be the first trans person to receive gender-affirming surgery in federal custody. Incarcerated people have a right to health care, and this settlement is a victory for that constitutional and human right. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 2, 2022

In 2015, the Federal Bureau of Prisons allowed Iglesias to begin hormone therapy and be transferred to a female prison.

“The Bureau of Prisons insisted that 12 months of treatment were necessary to prevent the inmate from being able to achieve an erection. This in hopes of stifling the string of rapes in women’s prisons by men who identify as transgender,” The Post Millennial reported.

If everything goes according to plan, Iglegias will complete his gender reassignment procedure by the time he’s released on Dec. 25.

“I just want a second chance at life and to prove that I have changed,” he told the Morning News.

Gender reassignment surgery costs anywhere from $25,000 to $100,000. But it doesn’t stop there.

“Pricey quality-of-life care is required for years after the surgery, running about $40,000 annually in the first five years, according to a 2015 study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,” the Free Beacon reported.

“The cost falls to $10,000 per year after a decade. The Bureau of Prisons declined to say whether taxpayers will provide that support.”

There are so many layers of dysfunction here it’s hard to know where to begin.

What’s sickening about this taxpayer-funded Christmas makeover is that Iglesias admitted that he intentionally committed crimes in order to be jailed.

“Iglesias didn’t think she would be accepted as female in that world, especially not in small-town Florida where she grew up. So she kept acting out, kept breaking the law, she said, to stay in the one place where the men around her treated like a woman — behind bars,” the Morning News reported.

“I did stuff to stay in prison because I was afraid to come out,” Iglesias said.

“Being around guys and being called a girl, it felt comfortable.”

Let this sink in: A recidivist confessed that he intentionally broke the law numerous times in order to be imprisoned.

Now, he’s being rewarded with taxpayer-funded surgery so he can impersonate a woman once he’s released into society.

To spotlight Iglesias’ apparent instability, he told the Morning News that he liked being in jail because he “felt feminine” there because the other male inmates called him by his chosen name: “Cristina,” for the woman he felt he was inside, and “Iglesias,” after his first boyfriend.

It was then that Iglesias said he “made the decision to stay locked up.”

Exclusive: I spoke with Cristina Iglesias, the first trans inmate slated to receive gender-affirming surgery while in federal custody. She’ll be released this year. “I just want a second chance at life and to prove that I have changed,” she said.https://t.co/3sBFPUVr1i #LGBT — 🌟 Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) June 1, 2022

Reminder: Many left-wing activists say prisons should be abolished because jail is “racist” torture. Meanwhile, this self-confessed terrorist says he not only liked being in jail, but it was apparently a crucial part of his self-discovery.

The bottom line is that Americans are already being crushed by the runaway inflation and soaring crime that are the hallmarks of Joe Biden’s failed presidency.

We don’t need to add more insult to injury by forcing taxpayers to bankroll a criminal’s gender delusions and plastic-surgery makeover.

Where does this left-wing insanity end?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.