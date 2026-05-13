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Rachel Dolezal, who gained notoriety when she was outed in 2015 as a white person masquerading as a black woman, is seen in a 2009 file photo.
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Rachel Dolezal, who gained notoriety when she was outed in 2015 as a white person masquerading as a black woman, is seen in a 2009 file photo. (Nicholas K. Geranios - file / AP)

Fake Black Woman Rachel Dolezal Resurfaces After Decade, Has Entered Digital Version of World's Oldest Profession

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 12, 2026 at 5:57pm
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Rachel Dolezal couldn’t survive as a fake black woman in the digital world. She could, however, become a real digital prostitute using the website most well-known for hosting such activities.

In an interview with the U.K. Daily Mail, Dolezal, now 48, says she’s transitioned from being a race-hustler in the academic and nonprofit spheres to being an unrepentant race-hustler in the OnlyFans sphere, where she’s effectively selling her body for subscribers who pay her for “lingerie shots, schoolgirl imagery and nude content.”

She’s also training to be a “sex coach.” I don’t know why I’m surprised a fake black woman is also choosing a fake profession to aspire to — there’s a reason why prostitution is called the “world’s oldest profession,” and it isn’t because humans couldn’t figure out the procreative act without coaching beforehand — but here we are.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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