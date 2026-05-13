Fake Black Woman Rachel Dolezal Resurfaces After Decade, Has Entered Digital Version of World's Oldest Profession
Rachel Dolezal couldn’t survive as a fake black woman in the digital world. She could, however, become a real digital prostitute using the website most well-known for hosting such activities.
In an interview with the U.K. Daily Mail, Dolezal, now 48, says she’s transitioned from being a race-hustler in the academic and nonprofit spheres to being an unrepentant race-hustler in the OnlyFans sphere, where she’s effectively selling her body for subscribers who pay her for “lingerie shots, schoolgirl imagery and nude content.”
She’s also training to be a “sex coach.” I don’t know why I’m surprised a fake black woman is also choosing a fake profession to aspire to — there’s a reason why prostitution is called the “world’s oldest profession,” and it isn’t because humans couldn’t figure out the procreative act without coaching beforehand — but here we are.
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