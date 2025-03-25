Fake Hate: Forensics Team Finds Damning Evidence Inside Knot of Noose Found on Black Employee's Desk

Officials in Allentown, Pennsylvania, unveiled charges Monday against a local government employee who allegedly faked a hate crime against herself.

LaTarsha Brown, an employee of the eastern Pennsylvania city’s community and economic development department, claimed to find a noose on her desk when she arrived at work on Jan. 10, according to a report from WCAU-TV in Philadelphia.

The supposed discovery from Brown, who is black, prompted racial justice protests outside of Allentown City Hall several days later, with protesters asserting that Brown had faced racial discrimination, according to a report from The Morning Call.

An investigation was announced two days after the protest.

Brown, 42, declined to voluntarily offer a DNA sample to police, and an affidavit said she made “vague statements and gave deceptive answers,” the Morning Call reported.

She was the only employee on her floor who refused to provide a DNA sample, per WCAU.

By Jan. 24, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office approved a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample from Brown, which was submitted on Jan. 27 for analysis.

The Pennsylvania State Police Forensic DNA Division revealed on March 10 that the DNA recovered from the noose belonged to Brown, and that no other DNA was recovered from the alleged hate symbol.

That sample was found on the outside of the noose as well as in the inner part, which was exposed when the item was untied, according to the Morning Call.

Brown has now been charged with making false reports, a third-degree misdemeanor, and tampering with and fabricating physical evidence, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lauded police for the discovery.

“It’s doubly shocking that an employee would — that she would have fabricated this incident,” he remarked.

Latarsha Brown said someone left a noose on her desk. Turns out, the only DNA on it was hers. America is so racist…black folks have to make their own nooses just to play the victim. This isn’t courage. It’s clownery. Grievance still pays (not today).pic.twitter.com/JPgTlZ2WqH — Virgil L. Walker (@VirgilWalkerOMA) March 25, 2025

Tuerk added that he remains committed to “creating an environment of respect and of care and inclusion” for city employees.

The supposed hate crime incident came two years after the Allentown NAACP claimed that Tuerk and other senior city leadership consistently failed to address discrimination against government employees, an accusation Tuerk has denied.

Barbara Redmond, the former secretary of the Allentown NAACP, told the Morning Call that the public should not assume Brown placed the noose on her own desk.

“We didn’t do anything, we weren’t at city hall that morning, so please don’t judge us, judge that individual situation, that individual case,” Redmond said.

“And like I said, the lady is innocent until proven guilty.”

Brown is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on April 22, according to WCAU.

