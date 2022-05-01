Share
Fake Message Supposedly from Trump Aimed at Tricking MAGA Voters to Stay Home

 By Jack Davis  May 1, 2022 at 1:32pm
With the crucial midterm elections drawing closer, dirty tricks are ramping up as liberals try to avert what is widely forecast to be a Republican surge at the polls.

As reported by CheckYourFact, a new scam was aimed at keeping supporters of former President Donald Trump from voting.

According to CheckYourFact, the statement “appeared to originate” from the Twitter account “@HalfwayPost,”which describes itself as “dada journalism, satire & liberal comedy.”

The post sought to copy Trump’s language while also trying to minimize turnout.

“If the tough and freedom-loving candidates I’ve endorsed for Congress lose their primaries this summer, I invite all the Great MAGA Patriots to BOYCOTT the midterm elections in November,” the phony statement read.

Biden, Senator for Delaware for 36 Years, Says No One Has Ever Been Senator for Delaware

CheckYourFact noted that the comment and an image with it were “digitally fabricated. There is no record of Trump making such a statement.”

One Twitter user who spread it was Mike Madrid, co-founder of the scandal-plagued, anti-Trump the Lincoln Project.

He was shot down quickly by Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington, who branded the post “disinformation.”

Trump has, in fact, been bullish on the fall elections, with more than 100 endorsements.

This month’s primary contests in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina will be a sign of whether Trump’s endorsement can help his supporters win against high-profile candidates who have lots of money behind them, according to Reuters.

Mike DuHaime, a Republican strategist, told Reuters that it’s important to Trump “to maintain that perception, and perhaps a reality, that he is a king-maker in the Republican Party.”

CNN Admits 'Today Is a Disastrous Day for Democrats' 2022 Chances'

DuHaime noted no one wins every time out.

“The Trump endorsement is still powerful, but it’s not undefeatable,” he said.

But Trump wields influence with millions of voters, said another commentator.

“His power base is tens of millions of disaffected voters around the country,” Justin Sayfie of Ballard Partners, a Florida-based lobbying firm, told Reuters.

“No matter what happens to his endorsed candidates, I don’t think it will change the conventional wisdom that he would still be the frontrunner for the GOP nomination for 2024.”

