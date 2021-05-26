Fake News Blues
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.
Truth and Accuracy
Since Donald Trump left office, it seems, not even liberals are buying what CNN is selling. Continuing a trend that’s only getting more dismal for Chris Cuomo & Co., Nielsen […]
Retired U.S. Navy Chief Master-at-arms Sean Cahill was aboard the USS Princeton conducting training exercises off the coast of San Diego in November 2004 when he and his crew witnessed […]
Tennessee joins a growing list of states that are banning the indoctrination of critical race theory in public schools. On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation that bars public […]
Scandalous Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had an odd defense Monday when he acknowledged that he solicited advice from his brother, a purported journalist, over a series of sexual […]
Rioters in Portland Oregon, celebrated the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody with violence, vowing to burn down a city police building. Portland police reported a […]
Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a centrist Republican who served as Navy secretary and one of the Senate’s most influential military experts, has died at 94, his longtime […]
In a recently published interview that was his first as president of the United States, Joe Biden falsely claimed that his predecessor campaigned on the rhetoric that black people were […]
Not everything is about Trump. That may be difficult for some to comprehend as, even now, reporters try to keep the narrative focused on the former president. Florida Gov. Ron […]
A California man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a 2020 fire at the office of a Republican group. On May 24, amid the protests over […]