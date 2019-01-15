Fake News Is Even More Evil Than the President Realizes

The fake news promulgated another bombshell out of nothing this week after news broke that the FBI investigated Donald Trump for being a Russian agent following the dismissal of James Comey, in an apparent act of retaliation for firing the disgraced bureaucrat. Another tidbit that has surfaced is that Trump hid his private communications with Putin from members of his administration.

Taken completely at face value without any of the relevant context, these two stories sound like they could be alarming. The propaganda writers count on the public’s ignorance and laziness in consuming the news. Knowing that the majority of news consumers never read past the headline and first paragraph, these smear merchants can craft narratives that stick regardless of whether they are factually accurate. With the U.S. and Russia being natural adversaries due to a near-century long cold war that almost resulted in nuclear annihilation at certain points, it is an easy sell to Americans too distracted in their day-to-day lives to really be informed.

With Americans often failing to tread water in a sea of pablum, it is difficult to remember what happened last week much less last year. The sheer volume of accusations coming from partisans on the left and the right makes it a full-time job to understand what is happening. Each side is accusing the other of exactly the same things, with supposedly credible national leaders to back them up. The best way to cut through the spin is to look at the results. Trump has achieved more jobs, lower taxes, fewer regulations, better trade deals, the obliteration of ISIS and peace in Syria in the face of unprecedented chaos and confusion. Against the odds, Trump is putting together a record that will put him among America’s most successful chief executives.

To be fair to those on the left, Trump’s constant batting of the hornets’ nest certainly causes chaos and confusion in many instances, but that’s not the entire story. The deep state, in addition to falsifying intelligence to dupe the public into supporting wars, also regularly smears and destroys the lives of its enemies. Going back to the days of J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI was surveilling and harassing Martin Luther King Jr, John Lennon, and just about every iconic voice for peace of the era. The abusive behavior has only gotten worse throughout the decades. Trump has a hostile bureaucratic force hamstringing his agenda at every turn, and that is the true assault on our democracy — not this Rooskie business.

Leakers have been embedded in the Trump administration from the start, which text messages between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and his lover Lisa Page have clearly exposed, to sabotage the president. Strzok conducted the railroading of patriot Michael Flynn and let former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton slide over her use of a personal email server for official communications. He was caught dead to rights in a text saying to his mistress: “I had literally just gone to find this phone to tell you I want to talk to you about media leak strategy with DOJ before you go.” Entities such as The Washington Post and The New York Times blow constant smoke with the hope that these crucial details can be tossed down the memory hole, so you might think that the fact the FBI investigated Trump as a possible Russian agent is somehow noteworthy.

The truth is that Trump was forced to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and non-interventionist Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to negotiate the withdrawal of troops in Syria, which was a crucial campaign promise. When Trump attempted to go through the regular channels, a convenient chemical weapons attack would always happen to make peace impossible. The al-Qaida-affiliated “White Helmets” would testify that these attacks were conducted by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but no other evidence could ever be provided. By being able to navigate through this minefield, Trump is able to achieve his “America First” agenda even while being handicapped by institutional power.

The “Russian collusion” lie is particularly pernicious because it quite literally emboldens the enemies of America. Putin and Trump have important shared strategic goals regarding foreign policy. Putin is crushing Islamic extremists abroad and his work destroying ISIS in Syria might give him a peace prize in a sane world.

Instead of looking at the man for what he is — a strong nationalist ruler who is an ally on certain topics and an adversary in others — we are given a crude caricature by the soulless deceivers of the fake news. Some ad agency promoted some memes on Facebook, thus Putin is the devil. A young Russian lady came to the U.S. to promote gun rights, so Putin is Hitler. This what passes for political discourse right now thanks to our corporate controllers.

Trump ought to be able to protect his communications with Putin or any other world leader for any purpose he pleases. That is his right as commander in chief. He was elected to conduct diplomacy as he sees fit. His policies should not be held hostage to a military-industrial complex and a pundit class that is happy to serve it. Trump is a nimble navigator, a master tactician who can outmaneuver the deep state.

The results have been achieved through unorthodox means but are evident nonetheless. Regardless of anything that comes out from Mueller’s investigation, we must stand firm behind the president. Putting America First requires resolve. We have to be in President Trump’s corner until the bitter end because he has demonstrated he is putting it all on the line for us.

