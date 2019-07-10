SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Fake News: Media Fabricates Acosta Quote, Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Eats It up

Christine Pelosi, left, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, was caught spreading fake news in the form of a fabricated quote from Trump administration Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, right.Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Politicon; Alex Wong / Getty ImagesChristine Pelosi, left, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, was caught spreading fake news in the form of a fabricated quote from Trump administration Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, right. (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Politicon; Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published July 10, 2019 at 1:21pm
Print

The daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California was caught spreading fake news Wednesday in the form of a fabricated quote from Trump administration Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.

Acosta, who has been under fire for his handling of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s case while he was a federal prosecutor in Florida, defended himself at a news conference Wednesday.

Acosta has been accused of giving Epstein, who was arrested on sex trafficking charges last week, a “sweetheart” deal by allowing him to plead guilty to lesser crimes in exchange for a lenient sentence.

“Mr Epstein was a very wealthy and important person, his friends even more so, and these girls – much as we sympathized with them – just weren’t either of those things,” Christine Pelosi wrote in a since-deleted tweet that purported to quote Acosta.

@sfpelosi / Twitter screen shot

TRENDING: Police Release Shocking Video of 60 Teens Storming Walgreens, Attacking Employees and Looting Merchandise

But Acosta said no such thing.

The fake quote appeared to have come from a tweet by The Atlantic’s David Frum, who acknowledged that the “sardonic comment should not have been phrased in a way that looked like a quotation.”

While Frum deleted his original tweet, other pundits appeared to confirm what the source of confusion was:

RELATED: Breaking: Trump Hits Dems with Census Curveball, Announces Plan To Circumvent SCOTUS

Pelosi wasn’t the only one who fell for the fake news.

The Twitter page for the U.K. Independent also posted the fabricated quote.

@Independent / Twitter screen shot

Despite some users pointing out the quote was fake, plenty of others tweeted it out as if it were fact.

Pelosi’s tweet, before it was deleted, garnered more than 1,000 retweets.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Breaking: Trump Hits Dems with Census Curveball, Announces Plan To Circumvent SCOTUS
Bible Passage Kavanaugh Has Bookmarked in Office Tells You What Kind of Man He Really Is — Report
Pelosi Publicly Humiliates Top AOC Aide — ‘Offensive’
Facebook Restores The Western Journal’s Page 1 Day Before White House Social Media Summit
2020 Dem Endorses McConnell Challenger, Humiliated When the Replies Start Rolling in
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×