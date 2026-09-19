On the same day President Donald Trump said he would ban several news outlets from the White House, he said other members of the fake news nation could face the same fate.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that “effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them ‘alive.’ Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!”

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” he wrote.

To no surprise, when the media was given Oval Office access to Trump, he was asked why he imposed the ban.

“Because they’re fake news,” he said in a video posted to X. “You get so tired of reading and seeing fake news, when you look at CNN, it’s just fake. That’s why their ratings are no good. When you look at MSNOW, which used to be MSNBC, which some people called MSDNC, Democratic National Committee, it’s fake news. It’s fake news.”

Reporter: “Earlier today you posted that you intend to BAN CNN, Politico, and MSNOW from the White House. Every president takes an oath to uphold the Constitution, which includes the First Amendment. How do you justify this?” President Trump: “Yeah, I do too. Much more so than you. Because they’re FAKE NEWS. You get so tired of reading and seeing fake news. When you look at CNN, it’s just fake. That’s why their ratings are no good. When you look at MSNOW, which used to be MSNBC, which some people call MSDNC—Democratic National Committee—it’s fake news. “It’s fake news… And when you look at Politico… the government under Biden gave them like $8M to keep them afloat. And the stories they wrote are fake.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 18, 2026

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“And when you look at Politico, I mean, they got a government, the government under Biden gave them like $8 million to keep them afloat. And the stories they wrote are fake. So there’s a lot of news, and there may be others to join them, and maybe they can get better and would like to have them in. But our country has to have honest news,” he said.

“You know, you don’t have a country unless you have, as I say, borders, good voting. We’re straightening them out. The borders are unbelievable. Nobody’s come into our country in the last 17 months illegally. But you need borders, and you need fair and free voting. And you know what you need? You need a free press.”

“You need a fair press and an honest press. And CNN, and you know it, and everybody knows it, you’re intelligent, I’ve known you a long time, you know how fake their reporting is. It’s one-sided. It’s never good,” he wrote.

Trump was asked which outlets might be next to receive a ban, as noted in another video posted to X.

“Well, look, The New York Times is fake news, Washington Post is fake — they’re crummy papers, both doing very poorly, by the way. But we’ll see,” Trump said.

🚨 President Trump just hinted that the New York Times and Washington Post could be NEXT to be banned from the White House “New York Times is SO fake. Washington Post is DISGUSTING.” “They’re CRUMMY papers, both doing VERY poorly, by the way.” “We’re probably not going to… pic.twitter.com/2an8jgAPYe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2026

“We’re probably not going to display the paper anymore in the White House. But we haven’t taken the step of throwing them out. But they’re fake news, totally. New York Times is so fake. Washington Post is disgusting. I mean, they’re disgusting, I don’t get it. Why would they be? You know, we’re doing so well, and they’ll take the most positive story and make it as negative as possible,” he said.

In another video, Trump noted how the media fawned over former President Joe Biden.

“Look at the way you treated Biden. He went a year and a half without having a press conference. A year and a half!”

“And what was the question you asked him most? ‘What is your favorite flavored ice cream?’ … I mean, I heard that question so many times!”

🔥 LMAO! President Trump just SHOT BACK at the Fake News reporters whining about being banned from the White House “Look at the way you treated Biden. He went a YEAR AND A HALF without having a press conference. A year and a half!” “And what was the question you asked him most?… pic.twitter.com/vIjONgVJ5t — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2026

As noted by Mediaite, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary, was in the Oval Office and offered her take on Trump’s condemnation of the media.

“I think it’s hard for you to argue against a free press when you’re literally standing in the Oval Office asking questions of the President of the United States,” she noted.

“He’s been more accessible and easier to talk to than any president in history. Think about the previous administration where he could barely get through a press conference, and yet you have the opportunity to stand here in the Oval Office and ask questions to the leader of the free world,” she added.

“I mean, that’s pretty free, and you’re standing here asking those questions. I think the president is right to support the First Amendment, but he’s also right to ask that you be honest and fair. That’s not an unreasonable thing,” she said.

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