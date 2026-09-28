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Fake Rabbi Catfishes Gaza Propaganda Photographer, Offers to Make His Dream Come True, Then Ruins It with Hilarious Reveal

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 28, 2026 at 2:19pm
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Sameh Ahmed is a “photojournalist” in Gaza. Like almost all air-quotes journalists in the region, he’s a shill for the Hamas-run government there.

Some are shill-ier than others, however, and our boy Sameh is pretty much a propagandist who manages to catch images of slice-of-life horror that would make Dorothea Lange look like Anne Geddes, if you actually believed they weren’t faked.

A bit of his work, which should really earn some Hollywood awards if it weren’t so evil:

If any part of Hamas survives, can there be peace in Israel?

Another fakery artist is Rabbi Linda Goldstein. Unlike Sameh, her account is a complete parody — a hilarious, if sadly too true parody of the self-hating liberal who will cut off their nose to spite their own faces. Her description in bio? “Chief Rabbi of #Gaza. #BDS #FreePalestine. I Stand with #Iran. #Trans Rights are Human Rights. Nude Yogi.” About right.

She’s also responsible for bangers like these:

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And that’s just in the past few days! Amazingly, these two fakery artists collaborated, but it was limited to the DMs. One side published their conversation. You’ll never guess which, if you are legally prohibited from guessing by either injunction or by state law.

Anyhow, the “rabbi” began by saying that she was willing to help the “photojournalist” create fake injuries in Gaza. He was totally fine with that — until it was a transgender “victim,” then that was a bit of fakery too far for our man Sameh.

Rabbi Goldstein got in touch with him and asked how the two “can create films and scene to turn the west away from the Satan Israel.”

When Ahmed suggested documentary content, Goldstein responded, “I know some kids with Cerebral Palsy that look very malnourished. They’d be happy to help and take part! I can even get us funding!”

“After offering to recruit children with cerebral palsy to star as malnourished children, I also offered to improve the special effects of his ‘gunshot wounds’ since they’re just so not believable,” Goldstein said in an X post.

“I mean, Hollywood effects people can make that exit wound look more real and I can make an introduction,” Goldstein said in DMs.

Goldstein made it clear that she was faking this all in their DMs, except things went too far when she brought over the effects specialist.

“It’s a they/them. is that ok?” Goldstein asked. “Sometimes they identify as a woman and sometimes a man.”

“Then I cannot meet them, Ahmed said. You can’t say the man doesn’t have standards:

The Western Journal talked to the individual behind the Rabbi Goldstein account (who is not named Linda Goldstein and who we’re not naming for obvious reasons), and they told us why the conversation with Ahmed was so illuminating.

“Progressives in the western media unquestioningly gobble up even the most comically photoshopped and staged images from Pallywood,” the good “rabbi” said.

“Exposing one of the largest propagators as looking to improve his fake wound make up skills proves how gullible they are.”

This would be a scandal if we had a media willing to report its own scandals. They buy “journalism” from Gazan correspondents in a Hamas-controlled WhatsApp group chat, for Pete’s sake. They buy fake casualty numbers from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry and then bury corrections about death toll numbers, then repeat the mistakes.

And as for photos and video of the conflict, Rabbi Linda Goldstein may be a parody account, but she gets one thing right: “Pallywood” is an entertainment industry based off of wringing money out of exaggerated or faked human suffering, all in service of the worst elements in the Gaza Strip — the ones responsible for real human suffering.

Now, at least, we know the quickest way to stop this madness: introducing them to Queers for Palestine, apparently. If this worked for Sameh, maybe it’ll work for the rest of the the rot.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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