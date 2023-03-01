Fake Video of Biden Activating Selective Service Act Goes Viral, But in It There's a Very Real Truth

An AI video of President Joe Biden has emerged that offers a chilling taste of what may be coming our way if the war in Ukraine continues to escalate.

On Monday, the Post Millennial posted an AI video on Twitter that showed Biden activating the Selective Service Act due to the war in Ukraine and increased tensions with China, drafting 20-year-olds into the military.

AI imagines what would happen if Biden declares and activates the Selective Service Act and begins drafting 20 years old to war pic.twitter.com/896Htrtteu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 27, 2023

Now, let’s be absolutely clear about this, this is a FAKE video made by AI. Biden did NOT actually activate the National Service Act, and 20-year-olds are NOT currently being drafted. Plus, you can tell that it is fake since Biden was able to give a speech without making a million gaffes.

Recruitment is down, while war is up This is a precreation of where Biden’s moves are taking us all — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 27, 2023

However, despite the fact that this is obviously fake, there is some very real truth in this video. In his commentary on the video, Jack Posobiec asked, “Do you understand the gravity of what we’re talking about?” This is not merely a fun video, this really could be a pre-creation of what is to come.

He’s speaking with clarity. It’s obviously fake. — Funky Opinion (@FunkyOpinion) February 28, 2023

Unfortunately, as much as none of us want to consider it, it could become reality. Since the outbreak of war in eastern Europe last year, the Biden administration has only served to escalate the conflict.

They have sent billions of dollars in aid to the country and have pledged to send weapons and supplies as well. All this has only made war between Russia and the United States more likely.

This could become real. — Vaibhavi Limaye (@LimayeVaibhavi) February 28, 2023

This is prescient, and… terrifying. https://t.co/XwEOu3fcJb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 27, 2023

Every American needs to watch this and imagine their sons, their boyfriends, their grandchildren, and their coworkers receiving a notice that they are now required by law, to put their current way of life on hold and go train for a war in a country on the other side of the world.… https://t.co/PMsBhKnF50 — Tom Woolley (@Cyber_Tom_00) February 27, 2023

This video is a chilling reminder of the consequences of the constant warmongering that is coming from the likes of Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Of course, you can agree that Russia’s invasion is wrong and that Ukraine has a right to defend itself, but this is not our war, and we certainly should not be sending our sons and daughters to die in order to defend Ukraine.

If you are a parent with children in college, these are your sons and daughters that would be sent to the front lines of this war. The Biden administration would be sending your children to die in the name of a foreign government.

The point is to make people think about the consequences of warmongering. At no point has he tried to pass this off as real. — Tom Woolley (@Cyber_Tom_00) February 28, 2023

And once again, it will not have been Congress that declares war as the Constitution demands, but a wayward, empowered POTUS with essentially unlimited ability to reshape global landscapes. #TectonicWarcraft — Positively Libertarian (@UtahLibertyGov) February 27, 2023

It really is time that the Biden administration stepped back and thought rationally about what it is we are doing with regard to Ukraine and ask themselves if we are only making the situation worse. If they do not, then the consequences for the American people could be horrendous.

