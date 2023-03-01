Parler Share
Commentary

Fake Video of Biden Activating Selective Service Act Goes Viral, But in It There's a Very Real Truth

 By Peter Partoll  March 1, 2023 at 11:00am
An AI video of President Joe Biden has emerged that offers a chilling taste of what may be coming our way if the war in Ukraine continues to escalate.

On Monday, the Post Millennial posted an AI video on Twitter that showed Biden activating the Selective Service Act due to the war in Ukraine and increased tensions with China, drafting 20-year-olds into the military.

Now, let’s be absolutely clear about this, this is a FAKE video made by AI. Biden did NOT actually activate the National Service Act, and 20-year-olds are NOT currently being drafted. Plus, you can tell that it is fake since Biden was able to give a speech without making a million gaffes.

However, despite the fact that this is obviously fake, there is some very real truth in this video. In his commentary on the video, Jack Posobiec asked, “Do you understand the gravity of what we’re talking about?” This is not merely a fun video, this really could be a pre-creation of what is to come.

Would you be willing to fight in a war for Ukraine?

Unfortunately, as much as none of us want to consider it, it could become reality. Since the outbreak of war in eastern Europe last year, the Biden administration has only served to escalate the conflict.

They have sent billions of dollars in aid to the country and have pledged to send weapons and supplies as well. All this has only made war between Russia and the United States more likely.

This video is a chilling reminder of the consequences of the constant warmongering that is coming from the likes of Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Of course, you can agree that Russia’s invasion is wrong and that Ukraine has a right to defend itself, but this is not our war, and we certainly should not be sending our sons and daughters to die in order to defend Ukraine.

If you are a parent with children in college, these are your sons and daughters that would be sent to the front lines of this war. The Biden administration would be sending your children to die in the name of a foreign government.

It really is time that the Biden administration stepped back and thought rationally about what it is we are doing with regard to Ukraine and ask themselves if we are only making the situation worse. If they do not, then the consequences for the American people could be horrendous.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Conversation