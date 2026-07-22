Fallen Texas Servicewoman Killed in Iran Strike Honored by Hometown, Community to Build Memorial

In a poignant ritual as old as America itself, a Texas town is preparing to honor a fallen warrior.

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, was killed in Jordan last week after Iran attacked a base housing U.S. troops.

And now, as her hometown waits for her to return in a way no one hoped, the community plans to honor her, according to KDFW-TV.

“Did she know she was going to be a hero by death when she enlisted and served? No. But she answered the call,” Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick said.

“And we thank Isabella for what she has done for us,” he said.

During a City Council meeting, which ended with the mournful notes of “Taps,” council members agreed that a permanent memorial to Gonzales would be erected in the community.

“She signed up willingly and able to put service above self — and we have to honor that,” Babick said, according to CBS News.

“It’s so important that we never forget,” Babick continued. “We never forget the freedom that was just celebrated on July 4th. That we never forget the ultimate sacrifice.”

At American Legion Post 597 in Carrollton, post commander John Norsworthy is helping to plan a military funeral even as the post is helping Gonzales’s family with the costs of going to Dover, where her remains will come back to America.

“She signed up, and unfortunately, she had to make the ultimate sacrifice,” said Norsworthy. “So that’s why it’s important. It’s people like her that defend our country and — most important — people in the world.”

“When people sign up, they sign up knowing that they might make the ultimate sacrifice,” Norsworthy said. “Nobody joins to do it. But when it happens, it happens.”

Gonzales had been stationed in Germany but volunteered when there was a need for personnel to go to Jordan.

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, was identified earlier today as one of the fatalities from last week’s Iranian ballistic missile strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Pvt. Gonzales was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment,… pic.twitter.com/4bl69EBqAF — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 20, 2026

“It’s pretty devastating, and it’s still pretty hard to believe, seeing her face everywhere,” Zuleyka Acosta, a friend of the slain soldier, said, according to CBS News.

“It’s something I haven’t felt before, and at such a young age. I think people need to recognize that she’s still just a teenager, just one year older than us.”

“I think she really did want to make people proud of who she was,” Acosta said. “She wanted to be very disciplined, and she wanted people to view her as someone who was very brave.”

Misael Galdamez recalled Gonzales’s fears of washing out in boot camp.

“How proud we are of her for being able to handle boot camp,” Galdamez said. “When she first had doubts that she couldn’t, she did it. She pushed through. We’re really proud of her.”

“We just wish we could see her again,” Galdamez added.

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