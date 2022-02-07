It’s a pattern that’s almost algorithmic by now. Hateful graffiti or messages are used to deface a public place. Outrage ensues. Liberals publicly flog conservatives — especially those who support former President Donald Trump. The guilty party turns out to be someone diametrically opposed to conservative ideology.

There was a bit of a deviation from the norm after the arrest of a man who allegedly sprayed swastikas on the entrance Union Station in Washington, D.C.’s, one day after Holocaust Remembrance Day. Usually, these things are the work of hoax artists.

In this case, it turns out to be a Hispanic illegal immigrant with a long rap sheet who didn’t get deported thanks to new rules imposed under President Joe Biden’s administration.

An update to the Union Station swastika story… The person arrested for the crime was Geraldo Pando, a Mexican citizen with a large criminal history, who has previously been deported twice. He was recently released after having been arrested.https://t.co/UVO6wnM6A0 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 7, 2022

Of course, now that it doesn't fit the narrative, an apparent hate crime that was widely publicized will likely fall by the wayside in terms of media attention.

According to the Washington Examiner, Geraldo Pando, 34, was arrested Jan. 28 for drawing the swastikas outside the District’s main rail station, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

There are hand-drawn swastikas all over the entrance to Union Station in DC. Almost every column: pic.twitter.com/3lUk8iL7Cx — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) January 28, 2022

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, the Examiner reported.

So, the facts about Pando: He has a 15-year criminal history in this country and has been deported to his native Mexico twice. He was arrested weeks before the swastika graffiti at Union Station for defacing U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, a source familiar with his history told the Examiner.

However, the newspaper reported, Immigration and Customs Enforcement made no move to request for Pando’s removal under the Biden administration’s new deportation priorities — which allow almost convicted of all but the most serious crimes to remain in the United States.

Pando’s rap sheet is littered with arrests and convictions for theft, drug charges and, in one case, assault on a first responder, the Examiner reported. (That October 2020 charge was dismissed in August of 2021, however.)

Ohio Republican Sen. Ron Portman told the Examiner the situation is “inexcusable.”

“The criminal who defaced Union Station with antisemitic symbols, Geraldo Pando, should not have been able to commit this act of hatred. He is a convicted felon and an unlawful migrant with a criminal history of deportations and arrests, including for assault on a first responder,” Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman told the Examiner.

“It is inexcusable that ICE did not process him and he was released back into the community to commit such a heinous crime,” he added.

“This administration’s poor policies and reluctance to remove criminals from our streets continue to result in additional harm to our country.”

According to an earlier Examiner report, under guidelines issued in early 2021 by the Department of Homeland Security, there are only three groups of illegal immigrants who will be deported: National security threats; those who have been convicted of a limited set of aggravated felonies or who are associated with a gang; or those who entered after Nov. 1, 2020.

The fact that it could have been an illegal alien who painted the swastikas was not much in evidence in the initial reaction to the vandalism, which seemed to blame anyone that could be associated with Trump, Republicans or anything the leftists establishment doesn’t like at the moment.

Day after Holocaust Remembrance Day. As GOP school boards across the country try to purge schools & the entire educational system of the Holocaust, slavery, white supremacy… — Inept Sloganeer (@EliotGreenspan) January 28, 2022

“There’s fine people on both sides” — the leader of the Republican party — spherulitic (@spherulitic) January 28, 2022

People..BE AWARE! The entire world is going far right…no more democracy! This is happening NOW! — Aline Young (@AlineYo01388077) January 28, 2022

Some blamed anti-vaccine mandate protesters:

Gee, which event was just in town using Nazi comparisons? @robertkennedyjrhttps://t.co/BKtvTtHlsn — 🗽BlondeinBrooklyn🗽 (@hahnalytics) January 28, 2022

March for life and vax folks were there last weekend — Shambles Beefily (@Bcatfeb) January 28, 2022

Or perhaps it was the Proud Boys or the tiki-torch crowd:

Or maybe it was Fox News and friends:

Maus removed from libraries. Soros conspiracies running daily on Fox. Shootings. Hostage crises. Jews beaten in the streets. And this. If you’re not concerned, you should be. https://t.co/4Yh2qFVSAl — Just Some Jew (@JustSomeJoo) January 29, 2022

The outrage from the “compassionate” crowd quickly dissipated when it turned out the apparent hate crime was allegedly perpetrated by a non-white illegal immigrant (presumably not supportive of Donald Trump, either) who won’t be deported even if he’s convicted because of the “compassionate” immigration policies championed by the left.

One can say this much for the outrage mob, however: Their freak-out doesn’t look like it was the product of a deliberate, preposterous hoax this time. It was a false freak-out all the same.

