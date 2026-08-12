Democrat James Talarico has become a household name while attempting to flip a U.S. Senate seat in Texas, but his past statements and bizarre behavior have revealed a radical agenda that voters should roundly reject come November.

Let’s begin with the distant dream of Democrats turning Texas purple. For years, biased media outlets and liberal mouthpieces have peddled a prophecy about Democrats winning statewide races, despite failing to do so since 1994.

Each election cycle, far-left PACs funnel millions of dollars into the Lone Star State, promising a blue wave. Even more troubling is that behind every so-called moderate candidate is a radical ideologue.

Liberal pundits and politicians push polls that show the Republican losing, while touting the charisma and charm of whoever runs against them. It happened with Beto O’Rourke, who came close to defeating GOP Sen. Ted Cruz back in 2018, making O’Rourke a patron saint on the left.

He was nominated four years later for the 2022 gubernatorial race against GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, only to lose by double digits. That hasn’t stopped progressives and the media from giving Talarico the same treatment as they attempt to distract from his absurd claims, radical ties, and sneaky salesman persona.

He’s been presented to the public as a moderate state lawmaker, former middle school teacher, and “Presbyterian seminarian.” Yet in an unearthed clip from 2021, during an interview with a “TransQueer” activist, Talarico said: “I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity, right? And, like, I always get drawn back into it.”

That same year, he called God “non-binary,” and has implied that Jesus Christ was a “radical feminist.” But the insanity doesn’t stop there.

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He’s on record as saying the nation’s southern border should be treated “like our front porch,” complete with a “giant welcome mat out front.”

Why should Americans be concerned with things like violent gangs, drug runners, human trafficking, and illegal immigration? It’s more important to add new Democratic voters to the rolls.

When it comes to biological sexes, he gladly fed the delusion that there are more than two classifications. Indeed, he confidently claimed there are “six” genders.

A recap of what James Talarico believes: – Jesus Christ was a “radical feminist”

– White men are the “greatest” terror threat

– There are “six” biological sexes

– The border should be a “front porch”

– Atheists are “more Christ-like” than Christians Talarico is too woke, too… pic.twitter.com/R72OMkIuqj — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) March 5, 2026

Earlier this year, Fox News ran a story on Talarico citing his opposition to putting the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. It also highlighted a 2025 interview he did with podcaster Joe Rogan, where he tried to twist sacred scripture to justify abortion.

The Texas Democrat acts like an authority on religion, but he is a false prophet at best. Talarico arrogantly described Christianity as being one of the “most violent” major faiths, while ignoring Texas’ growing problems with radical Islam, which frequently preaches violence against non-believers.

In addition, he bragged about being part of a church that was “active” in LGBT rights, and which housed an illegal alien family to prevent them from being deported by federal authorities. That should do wonders for him with the average Texas voter

And lest we forget when his campaign staged a damage control photo-op of him eating BBQ as if his political life depended on it. They’d hoped to offset damage done by his past statements about meat, but it only made him look like a pandering phony.

Talarico was forced to admit back in May that many of his past remarks were “cringey,” adding that, “There are some statements that I’ve made that I certainly regret. There are statements that I’ve made where I’ve missed the mark.”

Missed the mark? He didn’t even hit the target. Given Texas’ political makeup, he might as well be speaking an alien language. Yet the elite, who are desperately trying to keep his campaign afloat, would have you believe he’s the perfect fit to represent Texas’ interests in D.C.

It’s an all-too-familiar playbook that’s been used by Democrats in recent years with great success. Voters seem to be waking up, though, even in the black community, where support for Democratic candidates is almost unanimous.

During a July town hall, a black woman stood up and called out Talarico for not being straightforward, yelling, “People don’t trust you for this reason! And you cannot win without us! So you stay here, you answer our questions, or you suffer the consequence!”

Talarico tried to control the chaos with flattery and delay tactics, but said nothing of substance, showing exactly why he’s going to lose to state Attorney General Ken Paxton this fall.

WJ Nick Givas: James Talarico got heat at a town hall. A woman told him: “People don’t trust you for this reason. And you cannot win without us. So, you stay here. You answer our question or you suffer the consequence.” Givas: he’s getting smoked in November. pic.twitter.com/8cyWiPJDhB — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) July 24, 2026

Ultimately, the elevation of figures like Talarico, and others like him, shows how far the left will go to convince voters that these candidates are common-sense leaders with a great vision for America.

In reality, they harbor a deep resentment toward American exceptionalism and will happily sell out the country for a brief stint in power.

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