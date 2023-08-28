Share
News

Famed Atlanta Muralist's Latest Subject Is Masterpiece That Has MAGA Fans Cheering

 By Johnathan Jones  August 28, 2023 at 3:13pm
Share

A popular Atlanta muralist is getting a lot of attention after he made art out of former President Donald Trump’s infamous Fulton County mug shot.

Trump was arrested, processed and arraigned last Thursday after District Attorney Fani Willis charged him with 13 felonies after her office alleged Trump and 18 others conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing, and the mug shot has galvanized both supporters and opponents.

Trump actually used his Twitter account for the first time since January 2021 last week to share the image:

Trending:
Newsmax Host Says Damning Biden Tape Coming Before Halloween, And POTUS Will Never Recover

The mug shot is now seemingly everywhere and will almost certainly go down as one of the most memorable images following arrest in the country’s history.

Do you appreciate this artwork?

Muralist Chris Veal teased online last week that a work of art involving the image was incoming on his Instagram page, which piqued the interest of his followers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Veal (@caveal)

On Sunday, he unveiled a mural of Trump’s jailhouse photo with the words, “M.A.G.A. MY A** GOT ARRESTED.”

WARNING: The following image contains language that some readers might find offensive.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Veal (@caveal)

Related:
Kellyanne Conway Has a Family Connection to Mike Pence, And Not Many People Know About It

Veal’s mural and its message appear to be a shot at the former president. But the muralist told WAGA his only goals were to get people to both laugh and vote.

He said since he painted his version of the mug shot, people have reacted to him by offering high-fives and smiles.

The top comment on Veal’s Instagram post read, “Why don’t you paint Joe Biden and his Corvette?”

One apparent supporter of Trump pointed out that no matter Veal’s motives, he offered Trump what equates to a free campaign ad:

The mural is located near Atlanta’s Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.

According to WAGA, Veal is known for “his comic book style and social commentary that pokes fun at hot topics.”

Veal previously created a mural about feeling lonely about the absence of campaign robocalls coming to him following an election.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Every Phone, TV, and Radio in the US Will Soon Be Subject to an Emergency Alert System Test
Newsmax Host Says Damning Biden Tape Coming Before Halloween, And POTUS Will Never Recover
Bud Light Hits Resistance After Launching Huge Effort to Win Back NFL Fans: 'Nice Try'
Facebook Marketplace Accused of Putting Infant Lives at Risk: Here's What Was Being Sold
Longtime Democratic Politician Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison on Corruption Charges
See more...

Conversation