Famed Harvard Law Professor: Rittenhouse 'Should Be Acquitted', Then Sue Media for 'Vigilante Justice'

Alan Dershowitz, no matter what you think of him as a person, carries a lot of weight when it comes to talking about the U.S. Constitution and the law.

In a recent interview with Newsmax, Dershowitz accused CNN, The New York Times and left-wing media in general of acting as vigilantes in the high-profile Kyle Rittenhouse case. He also said that Rittenhouse should be acquitted.

Final arguments in the Rittenhouse trial are under way as a write this article. I, like many other Americans, have been following the televised coverage of the proceedings with a good deal of interest. The majority of Americans, in my opinion, no matter their political affiliation, would agree with Dershowitz.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, among a slew of other crimes. If all of the charges the prosecution initially threw at Rittenhouse would have stuck, he would be facing 170 years in prison. Rittenhouse is 18 years old.

Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, believes there are clear grounds for reasonable doubt in the case and that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

There is more than ample video footage of the night in question. It speaks for itself. Reporter Drew Hernandez shot one of the videos and was also an eyewitness for the defense at the trial, as reported by National Review.

WARNING: The following video depicts graphic violence that some will find offensive.







Once acquitted, according to Dershowitz, Rittenhouse should sue liberal news outlets for continually pushing the false narrative that he is guilty.

“Then he’ll bring lawsuits, and that’s the way to answer. Vigilante justice is what CNN is doing, not what a 17-year-old kid under pressure may have done right or wrong. It’s CNN who is involved in vigilante justice. It’s The New Yorker that’s guilty of vigilante justice,” Dershowitz said.

Nicholas Sandmann sued CNN and other outlets over accusations of racism made against him following an encounter with a Native American activist in Washington, D.C.

He ended up settling his case against CNN.

“The idea is to make the media accountable for deliberate and willful lies,” Dershowitz said.

The liberal media are also attacking the judge in the case, Bruce Schroeder, for simply doing his job and upholding the Constitution.

“The bigger deal is that all the civil libertarians, all the liberals, all the ACLU types, The New Yorker and The New York Times, they all attack the judge for simply applying the Constitution,” Dershowitz said.

These are dangerous times. The mainstream media is like the boy who cried wolf when there weren’t any wolves around. Their utter disregard for truth in favor of pushing narratives that promote an impossible utopia in effort to gain power is nihilism on steroids.

WARNING: The following clip depicts language that some will find offensive.







But this isn’t a movie. It’s real.

Disrupting due process for political gain is as about as cynical as it comes. And it’s condescending as hell. The liberal media believes that if they repeat a lie enough times, the average American will be stupid enough to believe it, even when the narrative contradicts the reality right in front of their face.

The Russia-Collusion Hoax is a prime example.







It may have worked then, but it also opened the eyes of many Americans. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

The prosecution is attempting to convict a young man for all the wrong reasons. It’s not about justice for them. It’s all about winning.

I am confident, however, that the jury will see through the charade.

