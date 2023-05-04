A Very Familiar Face Will Be Filling Tucker Carlson's Old Time Slot Next Week

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will cover the time slot vacated by ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson next week.

McEnany — who is currently promoting her new book, “Serenity in the Storm: Living Through Chaos by Leaning on Christ” — is the co-host of “Outnumbered” on the network.

Mediaite reported Thursday that she has been tapped to host “Fox News Tonight” at 8 p.m. ET from Monday to May 12.

She shared the news on Twitter, saying, “Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!”

I am honored to share that I will be hosting Fox News Tonight on @FoxNews at 8pm ET all next week (5/8-5/12)! Set your DVR. Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!https://t.co/8JtJZwo9zf — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 4, 2023

“Fox News Tonight” has been hosted by Lawrence Jones this week, and the time slot was covered by Brian Kilmeade the week before.

Ratings for the time slot have cratered in the absence of Carlson, who was cable’s top-rated host before Fox News dismissed him on April 24.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged more than 3 million nightly viewers in the first quarter of the year, while “Fox News Tonight” has drawn less than half of that audience.

Are you happy with Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (51 Votes) No: 96% (1088 Votes)

The absence of Carlson also has affected other shows in the network’s lineup, including “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

Each show has seen a sharp decline in both total viewers and among the age 25-54 demographic that is sought after by advertisers.

Last week, Fox News saw its lowest viewership — 124,000 — in the key demographic at 8 p.m. Wednesday since before the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, according to CNN.

Here’s a chart showing Fox News’ ratings decline in the 8pm hour since Tucker Carlson’s firing. More in @ReliableSources: https://t.co/VvIpYVbwJg pic.twitter.com/l8UPaPKaZ9 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 28, 2023

The network has not offered viewers an explanation for Carlson’s firing, and the star also has not commented on his separation from the network.

In his only public comments since being let go — a video shared on Twitter — he criticized the cable news format while not mentioning any particular network and said issues of substance are not being discussed.

His video was seen by more than 21 million people — or roughly seven times that of the average audience he attracted while he was at Fox News.

Carlson also briefly spoke to a reporter from the U.K.’s Daily Mail the day after his ouster.

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” he said on April 25.

The outlet described the former Fox News host’s demeanor as “gleeful.”

Carlson has been the target of a campaign to bring him down this week as the far-left media “watchdog” group Media Matters has published videos of him from his time at Fox News that were not intended to become public.

It is not clear where the videos are coming from.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly theorized on her radio show that they might be coming from someone inside the company who dislikes Carlson and wants to sabotage his future. A Fox News representative denied that.

Many of Carlson’s fans have commented that seeing him speak off the cuff in the leaked videos has made him more likable and relatable.

Their response to the news of McEnany filling his shoes next week wasn’t as well received. Comments on her tweet were largely negative.

Kayleigh, I love ya, but No.. I’m a Bit surprised you’d take a shot like that.. I was Fox’s biggest fan.. So they should listen to this.. Fox has Not been on my TV since Tuckers firing.. The smear campaign ended any chance of my coming back.. — Sigma Male (@AnthonyScudier4) May 4, 2023

No @FoxNews in our home anymore! — Joey Rats (@rats_joe) May 4, 2023

Nah. Thank you. Still NO — Ettyd (@ettyd) May 4, 2023

Thank you but I refuse to support FOX in any manner. You Independently, no prob. I’ll hear about the highlights. — L Hazard (@LHazard7) May 4, 2023

The reaction shows the uphill battle Fox News faces in winning back the audience who tuned in for Tucker Carlson every weeknight.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.