Share
News

A Very Familiar Face Will Be Filling Tucker Carlson's Old Time Slot Next Week

 By Johnathan Jones  May 4, 2023 at 2:36pm
Share

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will cover the time slot vacated by ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson next week.

McEnany — who is currently promoting her new book, “Serenity in the Storm: Living Through Chaos by Leaning on Christ” — is the co-host of “Outnumbered” on the network.

Mediaite reported Thursday that she has been tapped to host “Fox News Tonight” at 8 p.m. ET from Monday to May 12.

She shared the news on Twitter, saying, “Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!”

Trending:
KJP Gives Infuriating Response About Hunter Biden's Love Child After President's Son Has Bad Day in Court

“Fox News Tonight” has been hosted by Lawrence Jones this week, and the time slot was covered by Brian Kilmeade the week before.

Ratings for the time slot have cratered in the absence of Carlson, who was cable’s top-rated host before Fox News dismissed him on April 24.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged more than 3 million nightly viewers in the first quarter of the year, while “Fox News Tonight” has drawn less than half of that audience.

Are you happy with Fox News?

The absence of Carlson also has affected other shows in the network’s lineup, including “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

Each show has seen a sharp decline in both total viewers and among the age 25-54 demographic that is sought after by advertisers.

Last week, Fox News saw its lowest viewership — 124,000 — in the key demographic at 8 p.m. Wednesday since before the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, according to CNN.

Related:
Furious Fox News Takes Action Over Leak of Behind-the-Scenes Videos That Make Tucker Carlson Look Good

The network has not offered viewers an explanation for Carlson’s firing, and the star also has not commented on his separation from the network.

In his only public comments since being let go — a video shared on Twitter — he criticized the cable news format while not mentioning any particular network and said issues of substance are not being discussed.

His video was seen by more than 21 million people — or roughly seven times that of the average audience he attracted while he was at Fox News.

Carlson also briefly spoke to a reporter from the U.K.’s Daily Mail the day after his ouster.

“I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years,” he said on April 25.

The outlet described the former Fox News host’s demeanor as “gleeful.”

Carlson has been the target of a campaign to bring him down this week as the far-left media “watchdog” group Media Matters has published videos of him from his time at Fox News that were not intended to become public.

It is not clear where the videos are coming from.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly theorized on her radio show that they might be coming from someone inside the company who dislikes Carlson and wants to sabotage his future. A Fox News representative denied that.

Many of Carlson’s fans have commented that seeing him speak off the cuff in the leaked videos has made him more likable and relatable.

Their response to the news of McEnany filling his shoes next week wasn’t as well received. Comments on her tweet were largely negative.

The reaction shows the uphill battle Fox News faces in winning back the audience who tuned in for Tucker Carlson every weeknight.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Kyle Rittenhouse 2.0? NY DA to Make Major Move in Jordan Neely Case Next Week - Report
'Squad' Member Gets Brutal Fact-Check from Twitter After Claiming Jordan Neely Was 'Lynched'
Soros-Funded Prosecutor Resigns After What She Said Law-Abiding Citizens Did to Her Office
Three Masked Gunmen Storm School Bus and Level Pistol at Lone Child, 'Grace of God' Credited for What Happened Next
They Give This to All Inmates - But One Died After He Started Guzzling It, Sheriff's Office Says
See more...

Conversation