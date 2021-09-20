Share
News
A brother of slain aid worker Ezmarai Ahmadi stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle that was damaged in the Aug. 29 American drone strike Afghanistan that killed Ahmadi, along with two other adults and seven children.
A brother of slain aid worker Ezmarai Ahmadi stands next to the wreckage of a vehicle that was damaged in the Aug. 29 American drone strike Afghanistan that killed Ahmadi along with two other adults and seven children. Pentagon officials at first said the strike targeted terrorists, but acknowledged it was a mistake on Friday. (Hoshang Hasmimi /AFP via Getty Images)

Families of Aid Worker and Children Killed in Biden's Reaper Drone Send Message to Administration

 By Andrew Jose  September 20, 2021 at 6:23am
Share

Relatives of an Afghan family wiped out by the United States military under the negligent oversight of the Biden administration demanded reparations and punishment for those responsible.

“Today it was good news for us that United States officially admitted that they had attacked innocent civilians,” Emal Ahmadi, father of 3-year-old Malika who was struck dead by the drone along with others, told Deutsche Welle on Saturday. “Our innocence has been proven.”

“We demand justice from international institutions… Then we want compensation.”

U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. admitted at a news conference Friday that the Aug. 29 drone strike was a “mistake” that slaughtered “as many as 10 civilians including up to seven children.

The official statement on the erroneous attack came after The New York Times published a damning report on Sept. 10 that uncovered that contrary to the Pentagon’s earlier claims, the person the Biden administration killed along with his family was not, in fact, a terrorist carrying suicide bombs in his vehicle, but  Zemari Ahmadi, an aid worker who was “loading canisters of water into his trunk to bring home to his family.”

Trending:
Boeing Investigating After Discovery on New Air Force One Jet

“U.S. officials said a Reaper drone followed a car for hours and then fired based on evidence it was carrying explosives,” a Times summary headline stated. “But in-depth video analysis and interviews at the site cast doubt on that account.”

The report pointed out how the military under the Biden administration’s oversight misinterpreted the activities of an aid worker for that of a terrorist, eventually ending up killing Zemari along with several children and other civilians, some of the children between ages two and seven.

The report and its details challenged the Department of Defense’s initial narrative before it was amended Friday to conform with the truth: That the U.S. military, with President Joe Biden as commander in chief, had killed innocent civilians, including children.

Initially, the military said on August 29th, that “military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport. We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.”

Does this family deserve compensation from the United States?

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, publicly called the action a “righteous strike.”

Despite the Pentagon’s claims of confidence, the Department of Defense was not transparent about the strike, refusing to provide names or details of the ISIS target they then claimed to have killed. Only vague statements were provided.

Subsequent statements acknowledged the possibility of civilian deaths, stating that the incident was under investigation until the Times’ report came out, revealing that the only thing the military did eliminate that day, under the Biden administration’s oversight, was an innocent family.

The Times’ revelations led to demands for accountability, most notably from Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who used used a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing last week to slam Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the Biden administration’s negligence in the drone strike.

On Friday, the Biden administration finally admitted to killing innocent civilians in Afghanistan.

Related:
Terrified American Trapped in Afghanistan Breaks Down on Live TV, Pins It on Biden Administration

“We selected this car based on its movement at a known target area of interest to us,” McKenzie said, according to Deutsche Welle.

“Clearly our intelligence was wrong on this particular white Toyota.”

Members of the bereaved family told news media, according to Deutsche Welle that they want a face-to-face apology after Gen. McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd both reportedly apologized for the incident.

McKenzie reportedly said the government is looking at ways through which they can make reparation payments to the family.

“[Emal] Ahmadi’s 22-year-old nephew, Farshad Haidari, meanwhile told the AFP news agency the family had received evacuation papers and had hoped to go to the United States soon,” the Deutsche Welle report stated.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats.
Andrew Jose is a journalist covering business and finance, foreign policy and the aviation industry, among other beats. Besides The Western Journal, he regularly contributes to the Daily Caller and Airways Magazine, and has bylines in Lone Conservative and International Policy Digest. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Foreign Policy, Economics, Aviation, Business And Finance




loading
Families of Aid Worker and Children Killed in Biden's Reaper Drone Send Message to Administration
$181 Million Settlement Means Americans in 24 States Who Bought Chicken Between 2009 and 2020 Could Be Eligible for Payout
Revealed: After Planes Hit Twin Towers, NYPD Executed 'Condition Omega'
Biden Tells Israeli Government He's Reversing Trump's Jerusalem Move Despite Its Strong Objections
House Oversight Committee Probing Hunter Biden Art Venture
See more...

Conversation