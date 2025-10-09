Families of Israeli Hostages Chant 'Nobel Prize to Trump' as They Celebrate Peace Deal

A flood of joy flowed through families of Israeli hostages Thursday after news emerged from President Donald Trump that a deal has been reached to bring home those hostages left alive from the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas.

Many family members of hostages gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, and chanted “Nobel Prize to Trump,” according to the Times of Israel.

“Thank God, it finally happened! I can’t believe it. Avia and Guy [Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa Dalal, who were held with him in captivity], I’m waiting for you,” former hostage Omer Wenkert wrote on Instagram.

“I dream of the hugs, the kisses. Of David hugging Sharon, Emma, and Yuli; of Ariel hugging Arbel. I thank everyone for the warm embrace these past two years — it gave me the strength to keep going,” said Silvia Cunio, mother of hostages named David and Ariel.

Artivist Hila Galili at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. Credit: Margo Sugarman pic.twitter.com/x4U2xOlLFX — We Are All Hostages (@AllHostages) October 9, 2025



Danny Miran, father of hostage Omri Miran, said, he was “smiling from ear to ear, but with tears of joy.” He added, “My two eldest granddaughters came over, and we danced together in the hallway. I’ve been waiting more than two years for this moment.”

Merav Gilboa-Dalal, mother of a hostage named Guy, said, “The main thing is that my son should come back healthy and on his own two feet.”

“That’s what I wish for all of us,” she said. “And the experiences that they will have afterward will be amazing. Because we got him back again, a gift — one of the most amazing children in the world. A dream. A gift.”

“Finally, this saga, of the war, the injured, the dead, this pain of our heroic soldiers who gave their souls for us [is coming to an end], and the hostages, the victory, that they are all coming home,” she said. “And I hope the slain hostages will all return at the same time, and that we can close this circle.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick celebrated the deal in a post on X.

“It was incredible to be together with the Israeli Hostages to personally congratulate President Trump, THE PEACE PRESIDENT, on the deal to bring ALL the Hostages HOME. MONDAY!!!” Lunick wrote.

In the video Lutnick posted, one man thanked Trump for all of his efforts to support Israel.

“Mr. President, we believe in you. We know you’ve done so much for us. … Since you became the president — even before that. And we trust you fulfilled the mission until every hostage, every 48 of the hostages, are home,” he said.

It was incredible to be together with the Israeli Hostages to personally congratulate President Trump, THE PEACE PRESIDENT, on the deal to bring ALL the Hostages HOME. MONDAY!!! Thank you thank you thank you to President Trump and his amazing team:@SecRubio@SteveWitkoff and… pic.twitter.com/jQLbiULZQA — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) October 9, 2025

“Thank you so much. Blessed be the peacemakers,” he said.

“God bless you, Mr. President. God bless America,” another man said in the video

Families of the hostages announced on X they have invited Trump to visit them when he makes an upcoming trip to Israel.

“We would be deeply honored if you would meet with us during your upcoming visit to Israel. This could be one of the greatest shows of support in the history of Israel to a friend and ally. We know you will not rest until every last hostage is brought home,” their post said.

After Historic Deal Announcement, Hostages Families Invite President Trump to Meet During Israel Visit “We would be deeply honored if you would meet with us during your upcoming visit to Israel. This could be one of the greatest shows of support in the history of Israel to a… pic.twitter.com/5HO0802N9y — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) October 9, 2025

“You have given us back what we thought we had lost forever,” the group said in an open letter to Trump. “You kept your promise, and for that our families will be forever grateful.”

“[Y]ou gave us back or families, and with them, our hope.”

