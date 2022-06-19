Ezra Miller has been banned from having contact with a 12-year-old Massachusetts child in the latest legal battle for the star of “The Flash.”

Earlier this month, a Native American couple won an order to keep Miller away from their 18-year-old daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, but because of uncertainty over Miller’s whereabouts, the order has yet to be served upon the actor. The couple said Miller had been grooming their child since she was 12.

The Massachusetts court order was issued on Wednesday by the Greenfield District, according to NBC.

Although the order contains no allegations against Miller, it said that it “was issued without advance notice because the Court determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

The mother said she and the child met Miller in February. NBC said the woman was interviewed on the condition that her name not be used.

Miller’s behavior triggered suspicions on the part of the mother, she said.

Although the mother said she rejected the gifts Miller sought to give the child, they kept coming and included a horse.

“I kept wondering why Ezra was here. Like, don’t you have Hollywood stuff to do? Don’t you have movies coming out?” she said.

According to the Daily Beast, a visiting neighbor was present in the home of the mother who won the order against Miller.

“[Miller] was wearing a bulletproof vest — and I had no idea until later that they were armed,” the visiting neighbor said.

The neighbor alleged that Miller claimed the board game Parcheesi had Rastafarian roots, and grew angry when asked about that claim

“At this point, Ezra explodes and started screaming directly into my face,” the neighbor claimed. “They said, ‘You don’t even know what the f*** you’re talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!’”

“I was very caught off-guard,” the visiting neighbor alleged. “Then they opened up their jacket — they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket — and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.’”

The neighbor then said Miller spoke about the child, who at the time was 11.

“I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them. At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them,” she claimed Miller said.

Miller later grew angry at the child’s mother, according to the neighbor, who said the mother was accused of being a witch and vampire before Miller yelled, “Do you want to drink my blood? Do you!?”

Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii this year on disorderly conduct charges.

Miller faces a July 12 hearing in the case of Tokata Iron Eyes, whose parents want Miller barred from having contact with their daughter.

