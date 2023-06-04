The family of a 24-year-old college student who died after a dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is suing the Biden administration’s Department of Defense in a groundbreaking action, which could have serious repercussions in the future.

According to a February 2022 WETM-TV report, George Watts Jr., a student a Corning Community College, succumbed to what the coroner called a rare complication of the shot.

“Because he wanted to take his classes in person, George Jr. needed to be fully vaccinated. He scheduled his vaccine appointment and received his first shot in August [2021] and his second in September,” WETM reported. “His parents said he chose the Pfizer vaccine because it was recently fully approved by the Food & Drug Administration.”

However, the Lockwood native apparently experienced flu-like symptoms, which didn’t resolve after his second dose.

“I noticed he was starting to get puffy in the face like a sinus issue. … He had a cough, and I decided to take him to the emergency room to see what was going on,” said George Watts Sr., who said that his son was diagnosed with a sinus infection. After several visits, his parents said, the 24-year-old “began coughing up blood and experienced pain in his feet, hands, and teeth. He also became extremely sensitive to sunlight.”

On Oct. 27, 2021, George Jr. collapsed in his room and died; the autopsy said his death was due to “COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis.”

“I told him that I was going to take him to the emergency room the next day after I got out of work,” George Sr. told WETM. “We never made that trip to the emergency room.”

Now, he’s taking a trip to court.

In a suit filed Wednesday, the family accused U.S. Department of Defense officials of “willful misconduct” by promoting the vaccines as “safe and effective.”

The Pentagon, the family alleged in court documents, “caused accelerated production and then pushed out hundreds of millions of vaccines for hundreds of millions of Americans while engaging in a deliberate and calculated mass-deception campaign specifically designed to obfuscate the fact that [Operation Warp Speed’s] vaccines weren’t licensed ‘safe and effective,’ were merely experimental, and legally could only be characterized as ‘may be effective but could not be pronounced safe.'”

While calling the vaccines “merely experimental” is perhaps pushing it, the jabs were only able to be used under emergency authorization at the time that Watts Jr. received his inoculations.

Full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccines didn’t come until February 2022, as Johns Hopkins Medicine noted.

“By intentionally blurring the line of the critical distinction between ‘licensed’ and ‘experimental,’ DOD duped millions of Americans, including Mr, Watts, into being DOD’s human subjects in its medical experiment, the largest in modern history,” the lawsuit continued.

“While Mr. Watts cared about the safety of OWS’ vaccines, DOD sadly did not.”

The Department of Defense is being listed as the defendant in the case because of “its leadership role in Operation Warp Speed … later renamed the HHS-DOD COVID-19 Countermeasures Acceleration Group.”

“Through its officials, the DOD directed and oversaw vaccine development, and directed supply, production, and distribution with HHS to provide support,” the lawsuit said.

While families and loved ones can’t sue vaccine makers like Pfizer and Moderna over vaccine side effects or subsequent injuries and deaths, the suit claimed that the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act allows government entities — including the Pentagon — to be sued if they engaged in “willful misconduct.”

Now, will the Watts family — and others like them — get their day in court to try and make the case young men and women were used as “human subjects” by forcing them to take vaccines for a disease that posed very little risk to them? That remains to be seen, of course; the suit contains quite loaded language. That said, Watts Jr.’s death wasn’t a total one-off.

“Anything that can trigger an inflammatory response can trigger myocarditis. Usually, patients present with chest pain and sometimes shortness of breath,” Dr. Liviu Klein, Chief of the Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant at the University of California, San Francisco, said in an interview with WETM.

Referencing a 2022 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which found men under 30 were the most likely candidates to develop myocarditis after receiving a series of mRNA COVID-19 jabs, Klein said the difference between the reaction to the COVID inoculation and other vaccines was significant.

“The number of patients [males under 30] that were diagnosed with myocarditis [was] 50 per million doses of administered, so 50 out of a million,” Dr. Klein said. “Just to put it in reference, a normal person [who is vaccinated] would probably be in the range of 10 per million of getting myocarditis.”

So, of course, one question is whether this sees the light of day in a court of law. But here’s a better question we should be asking: Why were perfectly healthy people like George Watts Jr. being forced to take a vaccine that didn’t prevent an illness that posed very little risk to them in the first place, especially when the vaccine itself cost this 24-year-old his life?

