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A stock photo of a fire engine with lights flashing.
A stock photo of a fire engine with lights flashing. A Michigan family of eight died in what authorites are calling a murder-suicide. Their home was burned around them. (shaunl / Getty Images)

Family of 8 All Dead After House Fire, But Investigators' Suspicious Discovery Turns Dark Story to Pitch Black Nightmare

 By Jack Davis  July 27, 2026 at 12:14pm
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A house fire in Michigan led to the discovery of the bodies of the family of eight who lived there, but the story soon got even worse.

On Friday, firefighters responded to a fire in a home in Grand Haven Township, on Lake Michigan. After the fire had reduced the family’s home to ashes, police learned there was no family left alive.

Police now think that Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, shot his wife, Amanada, 39. and their six children before killing himself, police said Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said in a release Monday that autopsies determined all the family members died of gunshot wounds, and that Kristopher Karolkiewicz took his own life, according to ABC News.

“No suspects remain outstanding and the investigation shows that this was a murder-suicide, with a fire being started after the murders,” Sheriff’s Capt. Jacob Sparks wrote in the news release, according to ABC.

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The fire appears to have been set intentionally in multiple places, the release stated, according to ABC.

The family’s pets were killed in the fire.

The children were between the ages of 5 and 15, according to the Detroit News.

According to the newspaper, Molly Cessna, Mandy Karolkiewicz’s sister, declared in a social media post that “Our hearts are utterly shattered.”

“Tragic doesn’t even touch it,” she wrote.

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Becky Lawwill, Amanda’s mother, was also shocked.

“She was an amazing mother. She loved her kids so much, so much, and Kris did, too,” she said, according to MLive.

“This is just such an ugly thing that has happened, all eight of them.”

According to CBS, firefighters were called about an odor of smoke in the neighborhood shortly before 9 a.m. but found nothing.

At about 11:4o a.m., calls came in from smoke at the family’s home.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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