Parler Share
News
Hayden and Jansen Panettiere arrive for a movie screening at the ArcLight theater in Hollywood, California, on Jan. 31, 2019.
Hayden and Jansen Panettiere arrive for a movie screening at the ArcLight theater in Hollywood, California, on Jan. 31, 2019. (Amanda Edwards / Getty Images)

Family Announces 28-Year-Old Disney Actor Died from an Enlarged Heart

 By Jack Davis  February 27, 2023 at 8:30am
Parler Share

The family of actor and artist Jansen Panettiere has announced that his death was the result of a heart condition.

Jansen Panettiere, the brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, was found dead in his New York apartment on Feb. 19.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” Panettiere’s family announced in a statement to ABC News, the outlet reported Monday.


“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” his family said, adding, “We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Trending:
Strange Dust Coats Cars Across Several States as Odd Smell Permeates the Air

“His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered,” the family said, according to ABC News.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss.”

Panettiere, who was five years younger than his sister, begin his acting career in 2002 with a voice role in the animated series “Midori’s Nintendoland Bakery,” according to USA Today.

He worked on projects that included Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens,” “Blue’s Clues,” “Robots,” “Ice Age: The Meltdown” and “The X’s,” according to TMZ.

His final acting credits were appearances in the stoner comedy “How High 2” and season nine of “The Walking Dead,” according to EW.

Panettiere was found dead by a friend he was supposed to meet up with that day.

He was described as unresponsive and sitting upright in a chair when found, according to a police report obtained by Fox News.

Officers with the Orangetown Police Department arrived at Panettiere’s apartment around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, Panettiere’s friend, Benjamin Brown, was performing CPR on him in the living room.

Related:
Family of 'Black Hawk Down' Star Making 'End of Life Decision' After Doctors Declare 'There Is No Further Hope'

An EMT declared Panettiere dead at 5:11 p.m., Fox News reported.

Panettiere’s father, Alan, told police that he had spoken to his son on the phone the night before and said he “sounded OK,” according to the report.

Panettiere wrote about his struggles with depression and anxiety in a 2019 post on Medium.

“I’m a painter now. I’ve painted for most of my life but only as of recent have I self-identified with the practice. It’s my therapy,” he wrote.

“In a world hypnotized by vanity fueled with comparison, art is my escape, Panettiere said. “The inner demons call to the angels of our being. Finally all these toxic thoughts and feelings have a stage to play and become something much more than just that weight on my chest, the clenching of my fists, the tightness in my jaw.

“In the words of Meryl Streep ‘take your broken heart and make art.'”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Air Force Abruptly Axes 2 Commanders and 4 Other Leaders at Nuclear Base: 'These Personnel Actions Were Necessary'
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was Attacked by 'Insane' Woman and Her Adult Son at Restaurant
Family of 'Black Hawk Down' Star Making 'End of Life Decision' After Doctors Declare 'There Is No Further Hope'
Warning: Common Ingredient Used by Food Companies Linked to Heart Attack, Stroke – Study
John Fetterman's Staff Releases New Statement on His Health, No Update on Wife After She Fled Country
See more...

Conversation