Family Asks for Prayers After Woman is Left Limbless Following Horrific Dog Attack During Bike Ride

A woman had all four limbs surgically removed after two pitbulls reportedly attacked her on her bicycle in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

Janelle Scott’s family asked for prayers as she continues to fight for her life and will likely undergo even more surgeries, according to KOTV in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday.

“I have to encourage her, and then I have to take a break outside and do my crying. I try not to cry in front of her, I don’t want her to see me like this,” her mother, Cheryl Scott, said.

Scott’s brutal encounter with the dogs happened Sept. 9 around 11:00 p.m.

She and her boyfriend were riding their bikes to a friend’s place when the friend’s two pitbulls escaped and attacked Scott, her mother said, according to KOTV on Sept. 20.

At first, her boyfriend was too far behind to help, but he ultimately killed one of the dogs when it began attacking him.

Police said the ambush happened near a homeless camp, where Scott’s friend reportedly resided in a trailer.

“Where the friend lives, you have to go through a wooded area to get up there. I guess he lives in a camper or something. So she was going up that way when the dogs came out and attacked her, and she knew the dogs and they knew her,” her mother said, according to KOKI-TV in Tulsa.

Earlier that night, someone had broken into the trailer, which may be how the dogs escaped.

Police heard yelling when they arrived and immediately tended to Scott, who suffered from “significant and severe injuries.”

“After seeing her arm after the attack, she knew she was going to lose her right arm because she said when she looked down, she could see the bone, and it was just barely hanging on by tendons and stuff, so she knew she was going to lose that,” Cheryl Scott said.

Scott was then airlifted to Tulsa St. Francis Hospital.

But her fight had just begun.

At first, surgeons removed her right arm and leg. When she later awoke, however, she realized they took her left arm and leg, too.

“That was hard for her because she was left-handed, so she thought she’s gonna get to keep her left arm,” Scott said.

Earlier this week, she was scheduled for further surgery, removing more of what’s left of her legs.

Her family hopes she’ll have enough muscle left in her limbs for prosthetics.

“I pray that her body has the Strength for more Surgery. So could you all PLEASE keep her in your prayers I’m a true believer in how powerful prayers are. Thank you!” Cheryl Scott said in a GoFundMe update.

Scott’s friend, the owner of the dogs, was reportedly in jail at the time of the incident.

The individual left in charge of the pitbulls was reportedly issued a ticket.

As for the surviving dog, police are still investigating, but they hadn’t initially found evidence it took part in the attack, according to KOTV.

