Family of Would-Be Beheading Victim Caves - First Statement Is Music to Leftist, Pro-Open Borders Politicians and Media

Monday’s attempted beheading in Belfast, Northern Ireland, was a tipping point for the country, as mass protests and riots erupted after a gruesome stabbing attack at the hands of a man identified as a Sudanese immigrant.

Crowds of citizens took to the streets, demonstrating that they have lost their patience with a government that puts migrant populations first.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that the alleged perpetrator of this heinous crime is 30-year-old Hadi Alodid. Stephen Olgilvie, 44, was identified as the victim seen pinned down, visibly bleeding from his face as his attacker viciously maimed him.

The U.K. Guardian reported Olgilvie’s family has spoken out, denouncing the unrest in a statement that will likely please the leftist policy makers who are scrambling to keep up their globalist quest.

The family said they want to “make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome.”

The statement continued: “This has been a massive shock to our whole family, and right now our only priority is being at his bedside and helping him recover.

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“We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident. We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward.

“We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector, and we depend on them to make our country work. We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility.”

Firstly, we must have compassion for a grieving family.

The outlet reports Olgilvie has been hospitalized, having suffered multiple stab wounds and lost an eye.

However, the statement is music to the ears of leftists in the media and Prime Minister Kier Starmer, who frequently make the “good migrants” argument.

Certainly, there are plenty of non-native British residents who don’t act like barbarians.

But their country has a massive problem, because they have a consistent pattern of being terrorized by those who do.

Not only that, but they also have a two-tiered justice system that gives migrants a pass because they don’t want to be called racist.

Public voices must be brutally honest. Mass migration has failed.

A policy of letting just anyone from anywhere come to the U.K. does not work.

Multiculturalism only creates tension that leads to pandemonium.

The path forward is remigration.

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