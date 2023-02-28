Family of 'Black Hawk Down' Star Making 'End of Life Decision' After Doctors Declare 'There Is No Further Hope'

Actor Tom Sizemore’s family has been told there is no hope the 61-year-old actor will recover from a brain aneurysm suffered after a stroke earlier this month.

Charles Lago, Sizemore’s manager, issued a statement Monday saying doctors had given the family the bad news that day and would make a further announcement Wednesday, according to Deadline.

“In the early hours of Saturday, February 18, 2023 Tom Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home and was transported to a hospital by Paramedics. He was found to be suffering from a brain aneurism that occurred as a result of a stroke,” he said.

“Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care,” Lago said.

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday,” he said.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them,” Lago said.

Sizemore’s acting career took off in 1989, when he appeared in “Born on the Fourth of July” and the TV series “China Beach.”

He had supporting parts in “True Romance,” “Natural Born Killers” and “Heat” in the 1990s before becoming famous for his role as Sgt. Mike Horvath in 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan.”







Sizemore went on to be featured in dozens of other projects, including the films “Pearl Harbor” and “Black Hawk Down” and the video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.”

In a 2022 interview posted on Decider, he talked about the making of “Saving Private Ryan.”

“As good as the movie was, the experience was just as good. It was just a great experience,” the actor said. “We worked … I think it was 58 days of principal photography, and we had a boot camp before that and a two-week rehearsal period, so it was five weeks prior to the movie. And we’re all together, shooting in Ireland and outside of London. It’s Steven Spielberg and Tom [Hanks], who I thought was in his prime peak as an actor and physically as well. It was a terrific experience.”

He added, “The only bad thing was that it was the summer that Princess Diana died, right at the end of production. She had actually been to the set to visit a few weeks before that. She was luminous. Just wondrous.”

Tom Sizemore as Sergeant Horvath in Saving Private Ryan pic.twitter.com/jEVpWKeSH7 — Films To Films (@FilmstoFilms_) February 28, 2023

Sizemore also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement, according to The Associated Press.

In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend at the time, the former “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel.

Sizemore was arrested on a charge of suspected battery of a former spouse in 2009 and 2011.

In 2017, he pleaded no contest to two domestic violence charges, according to the Los Angeles Times.

