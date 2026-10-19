Family Business Owner Savages Warren, Says Her Indian Ancestors 'Tomahawked' His Family, and He Won't Let Her Do It Again

When Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke against the potential merger of McCormick and Unilever, the grandson of McCormick’s founder answered — even invoking her past dubious claims to Native American ancestry.

The Federal Trade Commission granted an early termination of the waiting period for the $45 billion merger on Oct. 5, marking a major procedural victory for the deal, according to a report from NJBIZ.

The proposal still needs approval from McCormick shareholders, as well as other steps.

Warren reacted negatively to the merger of the two major food businesses which she took to social media on Oct. 13.

“Hellmann’s mayo. McCormick spices. Cholula hot sauce. Frank’s RedHot. What do these products have in common? One company could soon control them all,” she posted.

“I have concerns that McCormick and Unilever’s $45 billion merger could increase YOUR grocery prices.”

What do you think of Frank McCormick's response to Elizabeth Warren? Justified, he defended his family Too aggressive, should be more diplomatic I don't care about Twitter battles Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Justified, he defended his family 91% (50 votes) Too aggressive, should be more diplomatic 0% (0 votes) I don't care about Twitter battles 9% (5 votes)

Many social media users panned her response, noting how the progressive lawmaker is a leading voice in regulating businesses.

But Frank McCormick — the grandson of Willoughby McCormick, the eponymous founder of the spice company — easily had the most viral response.

“My grandfather built McCormick Spices from nothing after your ancestors tomahawked his wife and kids. I’ll be damned if you take another scalp from my family fortune!” he wrote.

@SenWarren My grandfather built McCormick Spices from nothing after your ancestors tomahawked his wife and kids. I’ll be damned if you take another scalp from my family fortune! — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) October 13, 2026

Many social media users noted how the younger McCormick “ratioed” the sitting member of the Senate — earning 116,000 likes to Warren’s 2,500 as of Saturday evening.

But Frank McCormick’s post was actually the second viral “ratio” of Warren this month related to her supposed heritage.

After Warren sent a letter about the rise of the 10-year Treasury yield to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, he included a handwritten note at the end of his response saying, “Happy Indigenous People’s Day in advance to you and your family.”

https://t.co/Qe7469iIbq — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 10, 2026



Warren has sent more than 100 letters to the Treasury Department in the past 21 months asking for information, according to a report from Fox Business.

The letter from Bessent was snarky in its main content as well.

“Rather than take my suggestion of studying introductory economics, you have continued your letter-writing crusade and participation in tabloid fodder about the Treasury Department,” he wrote.

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