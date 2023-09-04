On Friday night, 17-year-old Mason Martin collapsed on the field during the third quarter of a high school football game between Karns City and Redbank Valley in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh reported that Martin was flown by helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in the city.

On Sunday, his parents provided a sobering update on social media and asked for prayers.

“Mason remains in critical condition with little change over the last 36 hours,” they wrote. “The truth is we need a miracle.”

The Martins reported their son’s dire condition and confessed their hope for a miracle — not “to sound grim, but to let you know that we need the strength of your prayers,” they said.

Their post concluded with a reference to an appropriate biblical passage: Jeremiah 29-11.

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope,” it reads.

The Karns City football account shared the Martins’ message Sunday and said, “Update from the family #MasonStrong.”

According to KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Martin, who plays quarterback for Karns City, suffered life-threatening brain and lung injuries while playing defense.

The outlet reported he made a hit or tackle and remained in the game until Redbank Valley scored a touchdown. He left the field for the extra point but returned for the ensuing kickoff.

While awaiting the kickoff, Martin appeared unsteady on his feet. The referee approached him.

“I had to talk to him, and when I asked if he was alright, he told me, ‘No,’” the referee said, according to Fox News.

Martin then collapsed, and the referee blew his whistle to stop the game.

#LATEST: @KC_GremlinFball QB & @KCGremlin senior Mason Martin is fighting for his life at @UPMC Presbyterian after he collapsed at last night’s game Family tells me he suffered a significant brain bleed & a collapsed lung – the next 24 hrs are critical 📸: Holly Mead@KDKA pic.twitter.com/hTiCZEbWLj — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) September 2, 2023

Within moments, prayers began.

On Friday, as medical professionals tended to Martin, D9 Sports posted a photo on Facebook showing Karns City players and staff huddled on one knee, their heads bowed.

“Tense moments here at Karns City as a Gremlin player appears to be seriously injured. KC team huddled in prayer as ambulance arrives. Medical personnel are frantically working on player,” the post read.

On Saturday night, family and friends gathered to pray outside UPMC Presbyterian. At the vigil, family friend Shennell Crissman spoke with KDKA about multiple traumas the Martin family has endured.

“My heart sunk because this family has been through more than any family, and it’s just heartbreaking to hear that with all the battles they’re fighting, now that they have this,” Crissman said.

Mason’s mother, Stacey, has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, the report said.

“They need our prayers, and she just wants her little boy,” Crissman said.

District Superintendent Eric Ritzert echoed her sentiment.

“We ask that everyone continues to offer their prayers for his recovery,” Ritzert said, according to WTAE.

The outlet reported that the community held another prayer vigil on Sunday.

“We gather together with shared hope. We gather together to lift our combined voices to God on Mason’s behalf. We gather here today to pray for a miracle … we come here tonight to beg for a miracle,” Pastor Pete Sapp told hundreds gathered at the Karns City football stadium.

Indeed, we all extend prayers to young Mason Martin, his family and friends. We know the power of prayer, so we know that Mason and his loved ones are in good hands.

