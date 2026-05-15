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Grace Jin Drexel, the daughter of detained Chinese pastor Jin Mingri, holds up framed photos of Mingri and his family in Washington, DC on Oct. 30, 2025.
Grace Jin Drexel, the daughter of detained Chinese pastor Jin Mingri, holds up framed photos of Mingri and his family in Washington, DC on Oct. 30, 2025. (Archana Thiyagarajan - AFP / Getty Images)

Family of Chinese Pastor Hopeful Trump Can Free Him During Beijing Visit

 By Michael Austin  May 15, 2026 at 12:57pm
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Family members of a pastor detained in China by the nation’s communist government are optimistic that President Donald Trump can help secure the minister’s release during his visit to Beijing.

Ezra Jin was arrested in October as the Chinese Communist Party cracked down on Christian activity in the nation, according to a report from the New York Post.

Grace Jin Drexel — the daughter of Jin as well as a U.S. citizen who lives in Washington, D.C. — told the outlet that she experienced a “glimmer of hope” when Trump said he would mention her father’s imprisonment to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“This president has just a remarkable way of doing things that most people say are impossible,” she told the New York Post.

“If anyone, this president might be able to bring back my father.”

Drexel is pregnant with her third child — and she hopes her father can be back in the United States within the next four weeks before his grandchild is due.

“A week before my father was detained, we just told my dad that we got pregnant, and it was so early that we weren’t sharing it widely or anything like that,” Drexel said.

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“And we’re really grateful that we are actually able to tell my dad about the baby before he was in prison.”

Drexel added, “It’s like this baby has kind of walked through it all with us since the beginning.”

The Christian Post noted that Jin is the pastor of Zion Church, an underground Protestant congregation in Beijing.

Nearly three dozen other Zion Church leaders and members were arrested or otherwise reported missing across China at the time of Jin’s arrest.

Jin converted to Christianity following the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, emerging as a house church movement figurehead in China.

He studied at Fuller Theological Seminary in California and returned to his home country to start Zion Church in 2007.

The congregation moved services online after authorities raided their Beijing sanctuary in 2018.

The church eventually drew 10,000 participants by means of channels like YouTube, Zoom, and WeChat.

The Christian Post reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as multiple elected officials, have called on the Chinese government to release Jin.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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